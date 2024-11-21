                 

Gramercy Music: The Mark of Zorro

Time to leave your own 'Mark of Zorro' on audiences as Peter Graham's masked hero is now available to be enjoyed by all bands.

Zorro
  The piece made a huge impression at the Brass in Concert Championship

Thursday, 21 November 2024

        

Such has been the interest created by Brighouse & Rastrick Band's performance of 'Z 1920: The Mark of Zorro' that the work is now being made available for bands to purchase direct from Gramercy Music.

Although premiered as their own-choice work at the European Championships in Palanga, it was reprised by the West Riding band in Gateshead as a concert set made up of five interwoven 'scenes' from the original 1920 silent movie starting Douglas Fairbanks.

Huge impression

It certainly made a huge impression with the audience at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music as well as a global audience watching on the wobplay.com live broadcast — as Prof David King, Roger Webster, Tom Smith, Mike Eccles, Chris Robertson and the band brought the music thrillingly to life.

So why not bring a flavour of Zorro to audiences of your own and leave you own 'Z' mark at your next concert.

And just to put you in the mood...
https://youtu.be/vKiRdMC3VK0?si=AqnjcBfMrKSnAwvc

To purchase:
https://www.gramercymusic.com/BBConcert.html

        

