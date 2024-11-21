Gramercy Music: The Mark of Zorro

Such has been the interest created by Brighouse & Rastrick Band's performance of 'Z 1920: The Mark of Zorro' that the work is now being made available for bands to purchase direct from Gramercy Music.
Although premiered as their own-choice work at the European Championships in Palanga, it was reprised by the West Riding band in Gateshead as a concert set made up of five interwoven 'scenes' from the original 1920 silent movie starting Douglas Fairbanks.
Huge impression
It certainly made a huge impression with the audience at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music as well as a global audience watching on the wobplay.com live broadcast — as Prof David King, Roger Webster, Tom Smith, Mike Eccles, Chris Robertson and the band brought the music thrillingly to life.
So why not bring a flavour of Zorro to audiences of your own and leave you own 'Z' mark at your next concert.
And just to put you in the mood...
https://youtu.be/vKiRdMC3VK0?si=AqnjcBfMrKSnAwvc
To purchase:
https://www.gramercymusic.com/BBConcert.html