Report & Results: 2024 SEWBBA Autumn Festival

Parc & Dare takes the entertainment honours in Tonyrefail, with section awards to Tylorstown, Markham & District, Briton Ferry, Severn Tunnel and brace of super youth ensembles.

There was a vibrant atmosphere at Tonyrefail Community School where 17 bands from across South Wales performed their 20-minute concert entertainment programmes in three sections of competition.

Organised by Kapitol Festivals Ltd and supported by the South East Wales Brass Band Association, the event also gained generous support from Besson and Denis Wick Products, UniBrass, the Welsh Regional Championships, and Brass Band World & SA Band World magazines.

Tonyrefail Community School provided excellent facilities with a variety of food options to keep attendees fuelled as they browsed from traders and organisations.

Thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Behind the scenes, the organising team and volunteers including SEWBBA Committee members ensured that performers were well cared for with efficient backstage arrangements and communication.

Our thanks also go to the dedicated volunteers from competing bands who offered their time with cheerful enthusiasm. They were a great asset to the event."

The three adjudicators Steve Pritchard-Jones, Dr Joel Collier and Dr Robert Childs were impressed with the overall standard and especially delighted to welcome the involvement of two outstanding youth ensembles.

Championship & First Section:

Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs

1. Parc & Dare (Chris Turner)

2. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)

3. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

4. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

5. Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)

6. Goodwick (Ian Wilkinson)

Best Instrumentalist: Cari Jones (Euphonium) — Tylorstown

Championship Section Winner: Tylorstown

First Section Winner: Parc & Dare

Sections Two/Three/Four:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

2. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

3. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)

4. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)

5. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)

6. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)

7. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

8. Severn Tunnel (David Ferris)

9. Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)

Best Instrumentalist: Rhian Hills (Flugel) -Markham & District

Second Section Winner: Markham & District

Third Section Winner: Briton Ferry Silver

Fourth Section Winner: Severn Tunnel

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Dr Joel Collier

Gold: City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M3

Silver: BTM Band: Next Generation

Both bands also received £120 Denis Wick Products vouchers