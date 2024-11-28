                 

*
banner

News

Whitburn to return to Keli stage

Whitburn Band will be part of a welcome return of Martin Green's explosive stage production of 'Keli'.

Keli
  The stage production marries music and narrative described as "profoundly moving".

Thursday, 28 November 2024

        

The Whitburn Band is to take to the stage for the National Theatre of Scotland's production of critically acclaimed 'Keli'

Written by musician Martin Green and directed by Bryony Shanahan, it follows the band's collaboration with Ivor Novello winner on its premiere at the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2022 and was followed by a landmark performance at Celtic Connections in Glasgow earlier this year.

That was described as a "profoundly moving"show in a five-star review by The Scotsman newspaper.

Dozen shows

Whitburn will play in a dozen shows in May and June when Keli is performed at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh and the Tramway Theatre in Glasgow.

'Keli' tells the story of a fiery, sharp-witted 17-year-old in a former mining town. Coal means little to Keli, but the music of its community brass band which she is a member, certainly does.

Her passion is raw and visceral, her emotions bubbling to the surface with an immediacy that draws on her anger and wit, frustrations, ambitions and creativity

Find out more:


https://www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/events/keli

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke's Bliss nominated in Presto Classical Music Awards

November 28 • The critically acclaimed Chandos recording is nominated as one of the 100 Classical Music Recordings of the Year.

cooperationyouthband

New youth band launched by the cooperation band

November 28 • The Scottish champion will launch its brand new youth band this weekend in Scotland — and it has open doors to young players.

Heist

Belgian bands prepare for National challenges

November 28 • 16 will take part in the 44th Belgian National Championships this weekend.

Keli

Whitburn to return to Keli stage

November 28 • Whitburn Band will be part of a welcome return of Martin Green's explosive stage production of 'Keli'.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Wardle Anderson Brass Band

Sunday 24 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Festive favourites - Music for Christmas.

Saturday 14 December • St Mark's Church, Bilton, Rugby CV22 7LX

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

November 28 • Olney Brass is currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: . . PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. . . We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Olney Brass

November 28 • Olney Brass is currently seeking cornet players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond:. . SOLO CORNET & REPIANO CORNET.. . We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Croy Silver Band

November 28 • As we build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025, Croy Silver Band has contest vacancies on Cornet, E-flat Bass and Percussion, but also welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top