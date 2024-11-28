Whitburn to return to Keli stage

Whitburn Band will be part of a welcome return of Martin Green's explosive stage production of 'Keli'.

The Whitburn Band is to take to the stage for the National Theatre of Scotland's production of critically acclaimed 'Keli'

Written by musician Martin Green and directed by Bryony Shanahan, it follows the band's collaboration with Ivor Novello winner on its premiere at the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2022 and was followed by a landmark performance at Celtic Connections in Glasgow earlier this year.

That was described as a "profoundly moving"show in a five-star review by The Scotsman newspaper.

Dozen shows

Whitburn will play in a dozen shows in May and June when Keli is performed at the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, the Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh and the Tramway Theatre in Glasgow.

'Keli' tells the story of a fiery, sharp-witted 17-year-old in a former mining town. Coal means little to Keli, but the music of its community brass band which she is a member, certainly does.

Her passion is raw and visceral, her emotions bubbling to the surface with an immediacy that draws on her anger and wit, frustrations, ambitions and creativity

https://www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/events/keli