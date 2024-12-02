                 

Cardiff offers warm welcome for UniBrass Championships

Cardiff University will offer two halls, great facilities and a warm pub welcome to students players and performers in February.

UniBrass
  The event takes place at Cardiff University on February 15th

The UniBrass Foundation has announced the venues to be used in hosting the 2025 UniBrass Championships at Cardiff University on Saturday, February 15th.

Halls

The Trophy Section will take place in The Great Hall in the Cardiff University Students' Union, with the Shield Section running concurrently in the Concert Hall in the Cardiff University School of Music.

The Great Hall will also host the results ceremony and Gala Concert, featuring Band Pres Llareggub.

Following the contest and concert, the social event will be held in Y Plas, the Student Union.

Both venues are fully accessible and offer fine performance stages to go with excellent facilities.

Excited

A spokesperson for the UniBrass Foundation said: "We are excited to host UniBrass 2025 and show everyone the wonderful venues on offer at Cardiff University. There will be plenty of space to socialise, grab a drink at the Taf pub in the SU building, and browse the trade stands in Y Plas during the day.

The Great Hall has hosted a number of renowned artists and bands over the years, and we can't wait to add UniBrass to that list! The social in Y Plas is also certainly not one to be missed!"

We are excited to host UniBrass 2025 and show everyone the wonderful venues on offer at Cardiff UniversityUniBrass Foundation

Tickets

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert and can be purchased from the UniBrass website. Prices range from £15 for children, £18 for students and £22 for adults.

For more details go to: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/event-details/unibrass2025

        

Cardiff offers warm welcome for UniBrass Championships

