Marshall delight at Yorkshire Youth progress

The latest meeting of the Yorkshire Youth Band confirmed the excellent progress it has made through 2024.

Yorkshire Youth
  The band will meet again to kick start 2025

Saturday, 07 December 2024

        

The Yorkshire Youth Band recently held its latest rehearsal day at Saddleworth School led by Richard Marshall and a team of tutors from the Black Dyke Band.

Players enjoyed working alongside Queensbury stars Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Adam Reed, Siobhan Bates, Adam Bokaris, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand, with Richard telling 4BR that he was delighted at the progress being made towards the band's appearance at the 2025 Black Dyke Band Festival.

Team effort

"This was a real team effort," Richard said. "I have to thank my fellow players for their commitment just a day after the band gave a 'double header' concert appearance in Reading.

The young players were amazing too and have showed their determination to get better and better. It's been so encouraging to hear — everyone has come on leaps and bounds."

It was especially satisfying Richard said as the repertoire is challenging with classics such as 'Chorale and Rockout' mixed with 'Appalachian Mountain Folk Song Suite' and some great Christmas favourites such as 'A Christmas Festival Overture' and 'The Snowman'.

Gearing up

"It all gearing up nicely to our final rehearsals in 2025 which lead towards our performance at the Black Dyke Festival."

As always the day concluded with a short impromptu concert to show the families the progress made.

Thanks

A spokesperson added: "The Yorkshire Youth Band would like to thank Geneva Instruments for its continued support and we are now looking forward to performing at the Black Dyke Brass Festival next year.

The purpose behind the creation of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band in 2006 was to inspire young youngsters using the experience of members of Black Dyke Band, and the last year has shown that there is plenty of wonderful talent ready to provide the next generation of players for Yorkshire banding."

If you would like to join the YYBB, please contact Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com

Tickets available soon for the Brass Festival at Huddersfield Town Hall on 01484 225755

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Youth Brass Band

Yorkshire Youth

Marshall delight at Yorkshire Youth progress

