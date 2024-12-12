Marzella-Wheeler nominated for RPS Inspiration Award

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler is one of the four nominations looking to claim public support to claim the annual Royal Philharmonic Society's 'Inspiration Award'.

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler is one of the four nominations announced for the annual Royal Philharmonic Society's 'Inspiration Award'.

It is the only category voted on by members of the public, with the Yamaha artist and conductor hoping to following Derwent Brass in 2024 in winning the prestigious accolade.

Excellence and innovation

Described 'the biggest night in UK classical music', and 'BAFTA's for classical music', the RPS Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in a number of different categories — from Conductor and Ensemble of the Year, to Young Artist and Gamechangers.

Katrina is joined in the nomination short-list by the Open Arts Community Choir, an inclusive ensemble of able bodied and disabled people from different cultural backgrounds, The Pink Singers, Europe's oldest LGBTQ+ community choir, and the Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra who work to support and inspire young people.

Closing date

Voting for the 'Inspiration Award' which is supported by Presto Music is now open, with a closing date of Monday 3rd February.

The winner will be announced at the presentation evening on Thursday 6th March held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Breaking down barriers

According to the nomination, Katrina "is breaking down barriers" in the brass band movement, "creating opportunities for women, non-binary and underrepresented people to thrive in leadership and conducting roles."

It adds: "She is devoted to ensuring that brass banding is inclusive and forward-looking, through the music she conducts and programmes, the environment and culture she creates in her own bands, and the wide range of people with whom she works."

Thrilled

Speaking to 4BR, Katrina said: "I'm so thrilled, and really view it as a fitting celebration to all the projects I've been privileged to be involved in over the last 12 months.

These include the mentoring and access to conducting programmes I've done with AMP, Brass Bands England, and Shepherds Group Brass Band and Femmes Fortissimo, to the workshops for all levels of conductors with the Royal Regiment of Scotland Band in Edinburgh."

I hope people see this as another opportunity following Derwent Brass to positively enhance the profile of the brass band movement within classical music Katrina Marzella-Wheeler

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Honoured

Katrina added: "I've been honoured to lead the musicians of various bands, and we have passionately rehearsed and performed on stage together, including Aldbourne, the cooperation band, Eikanger Bjorksvik, Italian Brass Band, Kingdom Brass and Regensburg Band.

It's been a fantastically rewarding artistic year and it is very special to be part of a wave of change that is taking part on the banding podium."

To vote

Voting takes less than 30 seconds, and as Katrina concluded: "I hope people see this as another opportunity following Derwent Brass to positively enhance the profile of the brass band movement within classical music."

To vote go to:



https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspiration-award/inspiration-awards-voting-form