Rolfe and Iles claim Foden's awards

Andy Rolfe and Sam Iles take home the Bandsman of the Year and Player of the Year awards with the world's number 1 ranked band.

Foden's Band has made its annual presentation of awards at its recent patron's concert in Sandbach.

The awards are made each year by the world's number 1 ranked band to recognise the outstanding contributions made by individuals to their ongoing musical success.

Bandsman of the Year

The 'Bandsman of the Year' award was presented to long serving cornet player and administrator Andy Rolfe, who as the band stated "â€¦is a pivotal cog in all that goes on behind the scenes in the organisation at Foden's, none more so than his exceptional work co-ordinating our unforgettable first ever trip to South Korea in August."

Player of the Year

The 'Player of the Year' award voted by fellow players went to percussionist Sam Iles.

The band stated: "Throughout the last 12 months, Sam has showcased his multitude of skills with great aplomb; whether it be outstanding work on the competitive stages, taking the spotlight as one of our featured soloists at Brass in Concert — or providing 'purr-fect' cat impressions in his percussion feature 'Kitten on the Keys' in concerts!"