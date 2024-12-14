                 

*
banner

News

Rolfe and Iles claim Foden's awards

Andy Rolfe and Sam Iles take home the Bandsman of the Year and Player of the Year awards with the world's number 1 ranked band.

Awards
  Andy and Sam claimed the sought after awards this year

Saturday, 14 December 2024

        

Foden's Band has made its annual presentation of awards at its recent patron's concert in Sandbach.

The awards are made each year by the world's number 1 ranked band to recognise the outstanding contributions made by individuals to their ongoing musical success.

Bandsman of the Year

The 'Bandsman of the Year' award was presented to long serving cornet player and administrator Andy Rolfe, who as the band stated "â€¦is a pivotal cog in all that goes on behind the scenes in the organisation at Foden's, none more so than his exceptional work co-ordinating our unforgettable first ever trip to South Korea in August."

Player of the Year

The 'Player of the Year' award voted by fellow players went to percussionist Sam Iles.

The band stated: "Throughout the last 12 months, Sam has showcased his multitude of skills with great aplomb; whether it be outstanding work on the competitive stages, taking the spotlight as one of our featured soloists at Brass in Concert — or providing 'purr-fect' cat impressions in his percussion feature 'Kitten on the Keys' in concerts!"

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Superbrass

Superbrass Saturday: Gaudete (Traditional arr. Jock McKenzie)

December 14 • Makes sure your audience enjoys a touch of Wolf Hall meets Jock McKenzie with this energised concert piece.

British Open social

British Open to build social media presence with new addition

December 14 • Social Media Marketing Manager & Coordinator Elisabeth Rogers to work with bands and stakeholders to widen appeal of British Open events.

John Rutter

Rutter leaps back towards top of charts

December 14 • The latest John Rutter — Brass at Christmas CD from Black Dyke and Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus is heading back towards the top of the classical music charts.

Awards

Rolfe and Iles claim Foden's awards

December 14 • Andy Rolfe and Sam Iles take home the Bandsman of the Year and Player of the Year awards with the world's number 1 ranked band.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Boarshurst Silver Band

December 14 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Besses o'th' Barn Band

December 12 • Due to a change of circumstances. The band now require one front row cornet and two back row cornets to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest in Blackpool..

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top