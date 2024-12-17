                 

*
banner

News

Cory past and present to celebrate 140th anniversary

The Cory Band will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a concert in Barry this weekend.

Cory Band
  The band will celebrate its 140th anniversary this weekend

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

        

2024 Welsh and Brass in Concert Champion Cory will celebrate its 140th anniversary in Barry on Saturday 21st December.

Led by MD Philip Harper the event will see the current band joined by Vintage Cory led by Nigel Seaman, made up of former players who have also enjoyed considerable success with the band over previous decades.

Massed finale

Supported by Besson Musical Instruments the event will be rounded off with a Cory massed band finale of over 80 players.

Speaking about the concert, Philip Harper told 4BR: "Everyone involved feels honoured to celebrate 140 years of history of one of the foremost musical institutions in Wales — one that has come from the heart of the Rhondda Valleys to reach around the globe."

Musical connections

The MD revealed that the evening will feature music that also holds a connection to the band's history — from the most recent 'Soaring the Heights' by Christopher Bond which was featured on their '140' CD release to a march entitled 'The Singer' by John Bailey, one of the first conductors of the band, and which was used as an early signature tune.

Music that touches on the outstanding conducting tenures of Major Arthur Kenney, Denzil Stephens, Dr Robert Childs and Philip Harper will also be featured.

With the concert so close to Christmas there will also be a festive element too as well as a social get together afterwards.

Everyone involved feels honoured to celebrate 140 years of history of one of the foremost musical institutions in Wales — one that has come from the heart of the Rhondda Valleys to reach around the globeCory Band

Venue and tickets


Venue:
Barry Memorial Hall
Saturday 21st December (5.00pm)

Tickets: https://coryband.com/event/140th-anniversary-concert-barry/

If you would like to be involved, either to play or at the social event, go to: https://forms.office.com/e/P4pJmCTjaN?origin=lprLink

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

Ensembles announced for Euro Conductors Competition

December 17 • Sola Brass, the Insimul ensemble and Stavanger Brass Band will provide the musical accompaniment for the candidates in the 8th European Conductors Competition

BBE

Sriram fundamentals now available to all

December 17 • Shri Sriram passionate speech at the 2024 BBE Brass Band Conference can now be enjoyed on the organisation's Youtube channel.

kEITH

Wilkinson steps down from regular banding commitments

December 17 • Dr Keith Wilkinson has announced that he is to retire form his regular banding commitments.

Dallas Youth

Dallas Youth initiative enjoys successful start

December 17 • Over 60 players have formed two ensembles as part of a youth initiative led by the Dallas Brass Band.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Boarshurst Silver Band

December 14 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Besses o'th' Barn Band

December 12 • Due to a change of circumstances. The band now require one front row cornet and two back row cornets to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest in Blackpool..

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top