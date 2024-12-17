Cory past and present to celebrate 140th anniversary

The Cory Band will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a concert in Barry this weekend.

2024 Welsh and Brass in Concert Champion Cory will celebrate its 140th anniversary in Barry on Saturday 21st December.

Led by MD Philip Harper the event will see the current band joined by Vintage Cory led by Nigel Seaman, made up of former players who have also enjoyed considerable success with the band over previous decades.

Massed finale

Supported by Besson Musical Instruments the event will be rounded off with a Cory massed band finale of over 80 players.

Speaking about the concert, Philip Harper told 4BR: "Everyone involved feels honoured to celebrate 140 years of history of one of the foremost musical institutions in Wales — one that has come from the heart of the Rhondda Valleys to reach around the globe."

Musical connections

The MD revealed that the evening will feature music that also holds a connection to the band's history — from the most recent 'Soaring the Heights' by Christopher Bond which was featured on their '140' CD release to a march entitled 'The Singer' by John Bailey, one of the first conductors of the band, and which was used as an early signature tune.

Music that touches on the outstanding conducting tenures of Major Arthur Kenney, Denzil Stephens, Dr Robert Childs and Philip Harper will also be featured.

With the concert so close to Christmas there will also be a festive element too as well as a social get together afterwards.

Everyone involved feels honoured to celebrate 140 years of history of one of the foremost musical institutions in Wales — one that has come from the heart of the Rhondda Valleys to reach around the globe Cory Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Venue and tickets



Venue:

Barry Memorial Hall

Saturday 21st December (5.00pm)

Tickets: https://coryband.com/event/140th-anniversary-concert-barry/

If you would like to be involved, either to play or at the social event, go to: https://forms.office.com/e/P4pJmCTjaN?origin=lprLink