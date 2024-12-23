Rothwell presents annual awards for excellence and dedication

Rothwell Temperance has recognised the dedication and excellence to their organisation at their recent annual dinner and awards evening.

Rothwell Temperance Band recently held its annual Band Dinner amid the welcoming surroundings of Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, where they also took the opportunity to present their annual awards.

Awards

The Yorkshire band's 'Players Player of the Year' was Kathryn Firth, whilst the 'Performance of the Year' accolade went to Danny Riley. The Alec Sawyer Award for 'Bandsperson of the Year' was presented to Tristam Cox.

In addition a trio of players received awards in recognition of their dedicated service, with 10 years awards to Andy Goldfinch and Liam Spedding and a 20-year award going to Ben Ridgeon.

Fantastic camaraderie

Reflecting on the year ahead, the band stated on its Facebook page: "Here's to 2025, a year where the band is eager to accomplish great things and continue building on the fantastic camaraderie we share here at Rothwell.

MD Dave Roberts added: "Thank you to everyone involved with the band for this year, both around the stand, and behind the scenes. We have such a committed bunch of people here.

I am looking forward to welcoming our new additions and seeing what 2025 holds."