                 

*
banner

News

Rothwell presents annual awards for excellence and dedication

Rothwell Temperance has recognised the dedication and excellence to their organisation at their recent annual dinner and awards evening.

Rothwell Temperance
  Rothwell Temperance has just handed out its awards

Monday, 23 December 2024

        

Rothwell Temperance Band recently held its annual Band Dinner amid the welcoming surroundings of Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, where they also took the opportunity to present their annual awards.

Awards

The Yorkshire band's 'Players Player of the Year' was Kathryn Firth, whilst the 'Performance of the Year' accolade went to Danny Riley. The Alec Sawyer Award for 'Bandsperson of the Year' was presented to Tristam Cox.

In addition a trio of players received awards in recognition of their dedicated service, with 10 years awards to Andy Goldfinch and Liam Spedding and a 20-year award going to Ben Ridgeon.

Fantastic camaraderie

Reflecting on the year ahead, the band stated on its Facebook page: "Here's to 2025, a year where the band is eager to accomplish great things and continue building on the fantastic camaraderie we share here at Rothwell.

MD Dave Roberts added: "Thank you to everyone involved with the band for this year, both around the stand, and behind the scenes. We have such a committed bunch of people here.

I am looking forward to welcoming our new additions and seeing what 2025 holds."

        

TAGS: Rothwell Temperance

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Spring Festival

2025 Spring Festival judges announced

December 23 • The team of judges that will make the decisions at the 103rd British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool have been confirmed.

Symphony Hall

Concert halls multiply investment

December 23 • A new report shows that major concert halls more than paid their way in public investment in the last financial year.

Doux

Triple bill for Doux return

December 23 • The musical partnership of Stan Nieuwenhuis and Harmen Vanhoorne is renewed for a new short tour in Belgium.

Rothwell Temperance

Rothwell presents annual awards for excellence and dedication

December 23 • Rothwell Temperance has recognised the dedication and excellence to their organisation at their recent annual dinner and awards evening.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 19 • Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Boarshurst Silver Band

December 14 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top