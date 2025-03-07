                 

Closing date for major National Youth Band role

The closing date for applications to become the future Director of Artistic Planning of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is today.

National Youth Band
  The appointment will take effect from 2027.

Friday, 07 March 2025

        

The closing date for applications to become the new Director of Artistic Planning for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is today (8th March).

4BR has been informed that initial expressions of interest have come from a wide ranging set of art sector and music sources.

Transition

Dr Robert Childs will step down from the role in 2027, with the NYBBGB keen to ensure a seamless transition that is able to work towards guiding long term artistic strategy and further expand the band's national and international musical profile.

Reporting to the organisation's CEO, it is an integral role in helping to continue the organisation's forward thinking, inclusive ethos.

Further details

For further details: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/jobs/director-of-artistic-planning/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

