Ticket reminder for Midlands Area Championships

If you are heading to the Civic Centre in Bedworth this weekend then make sure you have a ticket in hand.

The Midlands Regional Championships take place this weekend at Bedworth Civic Hall, with two full days of contesting action.

Tickets

If you wish to go along you need to ensure you get your ticket — either by buying it direct from the Civic Hall Box Office or by purchasing it on-line.

If you do turn up at the venue, please be reminded that the Box Office will only be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

If wish to arrive after 12.30pm. make sure you purchase your ticket on-line at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bedworth-civic-hall

