Draws & Results: 2025 Scottish Championships

The draws and results of the action in Perth will be published here as soon as appropriate and possible.

Perth Concert Hall
  The event takes place at Perth Concert Hall

Saturday, 08 March 2025

        

There will be 52 bands competing for Scottish Championship titles at Perth Concert Hall this weekend.

Two full days

2025 marks the 130th anniversary of SBBA with the Scottish Championships itself first taking place in 1895, with Saturday opening with the Second Section followed by the Third and First.

The following day the running order starts with the Fourth Section followed by the non-contesting Section 4b before the Championship Section.

The defending Scottish Champion is the cooperation band, the whilst the band crowned 2025 winner will be invited to represent the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Two bands will be invited to compete at the National Final at the Royal Albert Hall. Two bands in each of the other sections will also be invited to compete at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

Coverage

4BR will be covering each Regional Championship event this year but will not be providing band by band coverage.

As previously stated, Editor Iwan Fox said: "After 25 years of working to provide extensive coverage, my personal priorities and circumstances have changed. We will be there to listen to all performances and to publish the draws and results of both days as soon as we are able.

We will also look back on the events on the 4BR review podcast and will publish full news reports on each as soon as possible."

Draws:

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson and David Barringer

1. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
2. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
3. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren)
4. Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen)
5. St David's Brass (John A Dickson)
6. Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan)
7. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)
8. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson)
9. Tullis Russell Mills (John-Luke Harris)
10. Irvine & Dreghorn (Helen Douthwaite Teasdale)
11. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)


Championship Section:

Sunday 9th March
Adjudicators: David Barringer and Alan Fernie

Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)
Bo'ness & Carriden (Phil Chalk)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)
Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella Wheeler)
Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)
the cooperation band (Dr Glenn Van Looy)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

First Section:

Saturday 8th March
Adjudicators: David Barringer and Mark Wilkinson

Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill)
Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill)
Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)
Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)
Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)

Third Section:

Saturday 8th March
Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Stan Lippeatt

Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall)
Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Alistair Gibson)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Dysart Colliery (Robert Fraser)
Highland Brass (Mark Bell)
Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
Peebles Burgh (David McAuley)
Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
St Ronan's Silver (Michael Marzella)
Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

Fourth Section:

Sunday 9th March
Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson and Stan Lippeatt

Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald)
Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Dunfermline City Brass (Stephen Duncan)
Hawick Saxhorn (Andrew Holland)
Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Paul McKelvie OBE)
MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Amy Paterson)
Pencuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)
Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)
Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey)
Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)

Section 4b:

Sunday 9th March
Adjudicator: Mark Good

Brass Central Strathearn (Tom Smith)
Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel)
Clackmannan District Youth & Development Brass (Luci Lamb)
Forfar Instrumental (Donald Innes)
Stranraer Instrumental Training (Angela Miller)

        

