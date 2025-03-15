                 

*
banner

News

Draw: 2025 Midlands Second Section Area Championship

14 bands are chasing the brace of qualification places o offer in Bedworth today.

cIVIC cENTRE
  The contest takes place at Bedworth Civic Centre

Saturday, 15 March 2025

        

The Midlands Second Section takes place today with 14 bands performing Oliver Waespi's 'Friendly Takeover' to try and claim the two Cheltenham qualification places on offer.

We will bring you the draws and results as soon as we possibly can.

Saturday 15th March

Second Section:

Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw
Start: 11.00am

Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)
City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
Glossop Old (Eliot Darwin)
Harborough (Ben Smith)
Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Elizabeth Pearce)
Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)
Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)
Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Adrian Wood)
Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
Tintwistle (Jim Henson)
Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wELSH aREA

Draws: 2025 Welsh Regional Championships

March 15 • Swansea's Brangwyn Hall hosts the Welsh titles battles this weekend.

Stevenage

Draws: 2025 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

March 15 • There are two days of qualification action to enjoy in Stevenage.

cIVIC cENTRE

Draw: 2025 Midlands Second Section Area Championship

March 15 • 14 bands are chasing the brace of qualification places o offer in Bedworth today.

Derek rENSHAW

Renshaw adds experience to MD role at Hade Edge

March 15 • Three time National winner Derek Renshaw brings his experience to the role of MD at Hade Edge Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAM Trumpet Ensembles

Friday 14 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Wigfield Brass Quintet

Friday 14 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 15 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Saturday 15 March • Bedworth Civic Hall, High Street CV12 8NF

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 15 March • Brangwn Hall, Guildhall Rd S, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

March 13 • Cornet ( positions negotiable),baritone and kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.

Rushden Town Band

March 12 • Back Row Cornet - due to a change in job, the band has a vacancy for a back row cornet. The band has a lovely atmosphere, and has regular jobs throughout the year as well as taking part in at least two contests.

Rushden Town Band

March 12 • 2nd Trombone - due to work relocation of previous player. A fun loving band who have many regular jobs throughout the year as well as competing in at least two contests each year.

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top