Critical acclaim for Heaton biography

Paul Hindmarsh's outstanding biography of composer Wilfred Heaton continues to gain plaudits from critics.

Launched at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival earlier this year the book charts the enigmatic composer's life and music in two distinct parts — the first charting his upbringing, youthful impulses and instincts all the way to him making a life-changing decision to call a halt to serious composition in his mid-30s — only for him to return to writing again, in his 70s.

His works include some of the most notable compositions for the brass band medium — works such as 'Contest Music' and 'Variations' which are explored with academic rigour in the second half of the book.

Pioneering and sophisticated

In an extensive review for the British Music Society newsletter, Dr Andrew Plant has called it "the standard work on its subject, and it is unlikely to be surpassed" of "a pioneering composer".

In his equally extensive review for the influential on-line Music Web International magazine critic John French calls it "a most sophisticated and tasteful bookâ€¦ essential to all enthusiasts of brass band music and British music in general."

Affection and passion

The British banding movement has been equal in its praise, with composer Edward Gregson stating that what shines through his the author's "real affection for Heaton as well as an immense respect for his music."

Reviewed in Brass Band World magazine by Chris Thomas, he called it, "a definitive, compelling piece of work that provides unquestionable evidence of the author's knowledge, dedication to, and unswerving passion for his subject."

Available

The book is available from:

www.paulhindmarsh.com or www.worldofbrass.com and www.sps-shop.com

Price: £30.00