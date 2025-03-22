Time running out at Blossom Hill

There are only a few brass band clocks available to buy from Blossom Hill Cards after they took off in Torquay.

Blossom Hill Cards, the family business that specialises in greeting cards, artwork and gifts with a brass band link has been battling against time to fill orders for their special brass band clocks.

Snapped up

It follows the trips made by founder Laura Scarffe to the Regional Championships, and the West of England event in Torquay where the clocks were snapped up customers.

"It was a great weekend in Torquay and the interest in the clocks, as well as the other gifts such as our greeting cards, cufflinks, cushions, chopping board/worktop savers etc was wonderful," Laura said.

"The clocks are proving to be very popular and as we are selling them with a 25% discount they offer great value for money to go with the perfect timing!

We still have a few left — so please get in touch, whilst we are also producing a new range of water bottle too with brass instruments on their design — so we are keeping very busy."

Find out more go to: https://blossomhillcards.etsy.com