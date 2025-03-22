                 

Rittchie fits Brighouse euph requirements to a tee

There will be an all Scottish euphonium section at Brighouse & Rastrick as the West Riding band welcomes Angus Rittchie.

bRIGHOUSE
  Angus Rittchie joins the euphonium section at Brighouse & Rastrick

Saturday, 22 March 2025

        

Brighouse & Rastrick has welcomed the arrival of euphonium player Angus Rittchie, who will join solo euphonium Chris Robertson to form all Scottish section in the West Riding band.

Originally from Glasgow, Angus has recently moved to Manchester to begin his studies at the RNCM. He started playing with Kirkintilloch Youth Band before joining Croy Silver and then becoming solo euphonium with Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass.

He has also performed at the British Open and National Finals with the cooperation band and has most recently been playing baritone with Leyland Band.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Angus to Brighouse & Rastrick and he is a playing talent to really listen out for."

        

