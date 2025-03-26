                 

BrookWright Music: God so Loved the World (Stainer arr. Keith M. Wilkinson)

An enduring work wonderfully arranged should make a perfect addition to any band programme.

BrookWright
  The work has been expertly arranged by Dr Keith M Wilkinson

Wednesday, 26 March 2025

        

John Stainer's 'God so Loved the World' from his oratorio, 'The Crucifixion' has here been expertly arranged by Keith M. Wilkinson for both brass band and brass sextet.

This enduring work is regarded as one of most sublime musical expressions of a text from the Gospel of John. Although set as an ensemble item, and is a semi-tone below the original pitch, it will also work well as a choral accompaniment.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score version of the brass band version please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAKlhx2gVDU

PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs available: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/god-so-loved-the-world-brass-band-john-stainer-arr-keith-m-wilkinson

Brass Sextet:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/god-so-loved-the-world-brass-sextet-john-stainer-arr-keith-m-wilkinson

Sheet music available from:
UK: www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusic.co.uk
USA: www.solidbrassmusic.com

        

