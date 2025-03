The latest banding podcast with a Welsh dimension is now out.

The latest edition of the Brass Monkeys podcast is now out with the trio of Rich, Steve and Doug looking back at the Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea.

They look back at the action with the help of interviews with different people taken at the event — from players to representatives from Brass Bands Wales talking about their state of the nation survey.

Seek them out at: https://thebrassmonkeyspodcast.podbean.com/