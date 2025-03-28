                 

*
banner

News

Golborne gain heavy metal sponsorship

The Golborne Band has gained sponsorship from specialist scrap metal merchants Tom Martin & Company.

Golborne
  The Golborne Band has gained sponsorship from Tom Martin & Company.

Friday, 28 March 2025

        

The Golborne Band has announced that it has gained sponsorship from specialist scrap metal merchants Tom Martin & Company.

Based in Preston the company operates across the UK as well as having links to Poland. They have gained a hugely respected reputation for their handling and processing of scrap metals whilst ensuring their commitment to minimising their ecological footprint in the recycling process.

Commitment

A band spokesperson said: "We love their commitment to the environment, the community, and we are very grateful for their sponsorship."

Find out more about the company go to: https://www.tom-martin.co.uk

        

TAGS: Golborne

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National Youth Champs

Hull ready for National Youth Championships

March 28 • There is a packed day of music making to enjoy at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday with a record field of bands and players taking to the stage.

Breet and Keith

Baker and Wilkinson renew Atlantic connection

March 28 • A 30 year musical friendship has been reconnected between Brett Baker and Dr Keith Wilkinson.

Wales

Brass Bands Wales launch new player initiative this weekend

March 28 • If you are anywhere near Llandudno on Saturday get along with an instrument and some willing bodies to help Welsh banding.

Golborne

Golborne gain heavy metal sponsorship

March 28 • The Golborne Band has gained sponsorship from specialist scrap metal merchants Tom Martin & Company.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Friday 28 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Christchurch Vintage Brass - Bournemouth School for Girls Chamber Choir

Saturday 29 March • Salvation Army Citadel, Palmerston Road, Boscombe, Dorset. BH1 4HT

Ocean Brass - Southampton Youth Brass Band

Saturday 29 March • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford SO53 2GJ

The Hepworth Band - A Mother's Day Gala Concert with HD9 Youth Brass

Sunday 30 March • The Civic, Holmfirth HD9 3AS

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

March 28 • Wakefield Metropolitan Band invites applications for the vacant Euphonium position.

Harlow Brass Band

March 28 • We are a friendly, welcoming community band. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy performing at a variety of local events throughout the year. We currently have vacancies for:. TROMBONES, PERCUSSION, BACK ROW CORNETS.. But all welcome.

Mereside Brass

March 26 • MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top