Golborne gain heavy metal sponsorship

The Golborne Band has announced that it has gained sponsorship from specialist scrap metal merchants Tom Martin & Company.

Based in Preston the company operates across the UK as well as having links to Poland. They have gained a hugely respected reputation for their handling and processing of scrap metals whilst ensuring their commitment to minimising their ecological footprint in the recycling process.

Commitment

A band spokesperson said: "We love their commitment to the environment, the community, and we are very grateful for their sponsorship."

Find out more about the company go to: https://www.tom-martin.co.uk

