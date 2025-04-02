Mercer and Barker go on a stateside Monster hunt

Mouthpiece manufacturers will be hoping a new collaboration will lead to a Monster hunt from tuba players in the US.

Ahead of the North American National Championships in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mercer & Barker has announced that it is working on a collaboration with Five Lakes Silver Band to produce a series of mouthpieces aimed at the burgeoning US market — including an absolute 'Monster'.

Exciting partnership

Speaking to 4BR, George Barker said: "This is such an exciting partnership and one we think will enable us to make further inroads into the USA.

We have started by working closely with the Five Lakes Silver Band tuba section to produce mouthpieces that enhance the American tuba sound in a brass band. The insight of the guys has been invaluable in being able to blend the best attribute of an American symphonic mouthpiece to a British style brass band one."

Unify

George said that the aim was to unify the sound of a tuba section despite players performing on different makes of instrument.

He added: "We have spent considerable time problem solving and enhancing characteristics.

At present the EEb tubas of Chris Jackson (principal) and Tyler Schreiber both play on our MB4W mouthpiece, finding the enhancements to the upper register and flow of the mouthpiece well suited to providing the punch clarity to the bass section.

Monster

The BBb team of Steve Molnar (principal), and Tom Silvey both find the MB5 'Cattanach' to be well suited to their needs, generating the thick warm sounds in the lower register. Brian Gorski, in his role as the band's pedal specialist plays on the new MB7 'Monster' he helped develop — and what a sound that helps him make!".

George Barker concluded: "We recently enjoyed a fantastic time at the Texas Brass Fest where we were inundated by requests from players to try our products. We know there is a demand in the USA driven by what players are finding out from players across the rest of the world."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/