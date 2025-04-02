                 

*
banner

News

Mercer and Barker go on a stateside Monster hunt

Mouthpiece manufacturers will be hoping a new collaboration will lead to a Monster hunt from tuba players in the US.

Monster
  The new Monster has just surfaced in America

Wednesday, 02 April 2025

        

Ahead of the North American National Championships in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mercer & Barker has announced that it is working on a collaboration with Five Lakes Silver Band to produce a series of mouthpieces aimed at the burgeoning US market — including an absolute 'Monster'.

Exciting partnership

Speaking to 4BR, George Barker said: "This is such an exciting partnership and one we think will enable us to make further inroads into the USA.

We have started by working closely with the Five Lakes Silver Band tuba section to produce mouthpieces that enhance the American tuba sound in a brass band. The insight of the guys has been invaluable in being able to blend the best attribute of an American symphonic mouthpiece to a British style brass band one."

Unify

George said that the aim was to unify the sound of a tuba section despite players performing on different makes of instrument.

He added: "We have spent considerable time problem solving and enhancing characteristics.

At present the EEb tubas of Chris Jackson (principal) and Tyler Schreiber both play on our MB4W mouthpiece, finding the enhancements to the upper register and flow of the mouthpiece well suited to providing the punch clarity to the bass section.

We have spent considerable time problem solving and enhancing characteristicsMercer and Barker

Monster

The BBb team of Steve Molnar (principal), and Tom Silvey both find the MB5 'Cattanach' to be well suited to their needs, generating the thick warm sounds in the lower register. Brian Gorski, in his role as the band's pedal specialist plays on the new MB7 'Monster' he helped develop — and what a sound that helps him make!".

George Barker concluded: "We recently enjoyed a fantastic time at the Texas Brass Fest where we were inundated by requests from players to try our products. We know there is a demand in the USA driven by what players are finding out from players across the rest of the world."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rOBERT rIDDIOUGH

Report & Results: 2025 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Championships

April 2 • The cream of Scotland's playing talent was on show in Glasgow last weekend.

Football

Whitburn Band add to Football Focus

April 2 • The Scottish Champion added to the view from the terrace for the popular football show .

Reds admiral

Red Admiral launch new Hymn & March Contest

April 2 • Red Admiral Academy will hosting two popular events for bands later this year.

Livestream

Enjoy the ConsTest action on NXTOD

April 2 • There will be a live stream broadcast to enjoy of the 2025 ConsTest Contest.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Simon Langton Brass

April 1 • Due to forced retirement - Simon Langton Brass (Conductor Keith Demetriou Twyman) has a vacancy for an experienced back row cornet player. Position is negotiable as is a willingness to share your experience with our next generation of cornet players!

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 1 • Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for a full-time Tuba player (position negotiable) . . Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, IBB are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, M1 J22

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 1 • Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for an experienced percussionist. . . Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, we are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, close to M1 J22

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top