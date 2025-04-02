Red Admiral launch new Hymn & March Contest

Red Admiral Academy will hosting two popular events for bands later this year.

2025 is set to be a busy year for Red Admiral Music Academy.

It follows their qualification to the Cheltenham National Finals, the hosting of their successful Entertainment Contest in September and the launch of a brand-new Hymn & March Contest on Sunday 29th June.

It will be held in the picturesque village of Croston, Lancashire. Entries are now open, with bands from all levels competing for a total prize pot of £3,800.

Speaking to 4BR, Daniel Brooks, Red Admiral's Academy Leader said: "Following the success of our inaugural Entertainment Contest last year, we were keen to add another event earlier in the contesting calendar.

Having competed ourselves in Hymn & March contests, it seemed to be the logical choice on a date that fits in well with other similar events across the north of England."

Hymn & March

The Hymn & March Contest is open to bands from all levels, with cash prizes and awards in every section. Bands will 'road march' to The Village Green in Croston, before performing their chosen hymn and contest march, with prizes and placings decided by the adjudication team of Mark Wilkinson and Daniel Brooks.

Entries are currently open and will close on Monday 28th April.

Further ahead

Looking further ahead, the second Red Admiral Entertainment Contest will be held on Sunday 28th September in Chorley, Lancashire.

The Academy is anticipating yet another packed line-up of contenders in the five competing sections with the introduction this year of a sperate First Section. Bands will be required to perform a 20-minute entertainment programme to be in with a chance of claiming their part of the £10,000 prize fund.

Daniel Brooks added: "September is going to be a busy month for the Academy, but the Entertainment Contest proved to be such a success last year that we had to put it on again to meet the demand!"

Get in touch

Bands who are considering entering either of Red Admiral's Hymn & March or Entertainment contests are encouraged to get in touch via redadmiralcontest@outlook.com to register their interest without delay as entries are limited for both events!