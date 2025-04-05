                 

*
banner

News

Williams duo to leave Cory

Glyn and Helen Williams will end their playing tenures at the Brass in Concert Champion this summer.

Glyn and Helen
  The duo have been an integral part of Cory's success for the past decade

Saturday, 05 April 2025

        

Cory Band has confirmed that Glyn and Helen Williams will be leaving the Brass in Concert Champion this summer.

It will bring to a close a decade of remarkable success as members of the Rhondda band since they made the move from Foden's in 2015.

Integral

It has seen the duo become integral parts of two major championship Grand Slams, a brace of tours to America and one to South Korea amongst a number of high profile achievements.

Speaking about the news Musical Director Philip Harper commented: "The Summer of 2025 will see lots of regeneration across the membership of Cory Band. Glyn and Helen are wonderful members and we will miss them hugely.

The upcoming Europeans will be their last contest with the band, and they will also be with us as we record the third instalment of our 'Cornerstones' CD series in June. We will post a full tribute nearer the time they leave which will fully reflect their years of glittering contribution to Cory."

The upcoming Europeans will be their last contest with the band, and they will also be with us as we record the third instalment of our 'Cornerstones' CD series in JuneMD, Philip Harper

New opportunities

He continued: "These departures provide great opportunities for other ambitious players. We are now actively advertising for a new principal euphonium and looking forward to the audition process."

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wINDSOR

National Youth Band contribution honoured by King Charles III

April 5 • The National Youth Band of Great Britain and fellow brass band representatives were honoured by King Charles III at a special reception at Windsor Castle this week.

Arfon Owen

Owen to play key part in EBBC Gala Concert

April 5 • Yamaha artist Arfon Owen will take to the organ to play his part in the European Championship Gala Concert in Stavanger

Lewis Merthyr

Lewis Merthyr strengthen Towers of Friendship with Germany

April 5 • The Lewis Merthyr Band will be performing on Germany this weekend to help strengthen the tie between two communities through joint music making.

Leyland

Leyland's turn to bring Best of Brass to Pudsey

April 5 • The penultimate concert of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series sees Leyland Band bring their brand of entertainment to Pudsey Civic Hall.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

April 4 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season ahead of us. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedworth Brass

April 4 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Bedworth Brass

April 4 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top