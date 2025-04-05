Williams duo to leave Cory

Glyn and Helen Williams will end their playing tenures at the Brass in Concert Champion this summer.

Cory Band has confirmed that Glyn and Helen Williams will be leaving the Brass in Concert Champion this summer.

It will bring to a close a decade of remarkable success as members of the Rhondda band since they made the move from Foden's in 2015.

Integral

It has seen the duo become integral parts of two major championship Grand Slams, a brace of tours to America and one to South Korea amongst a number of high profile achievements.

Speaking about the news Musical Director Philip Harper commented: "The Summer of 2025 will see lots of regeneration across the membership of Cory Band. Glyn and Helen are wonderful members and we will miss them hugely.

The upcoming Europeans will be their last contest with the band, and they will also be with us as we record the third instalment of our 'Cornerstones' CD series in June. We will post a full tribute nearer the time they leave which will fully reflect their years of glittering contribution to Cory."

The upcoming Europeans will be their last contest with the band, and they will also be with us as we record the third instalment of our 'Cornerstones' CD series in June MD, Philip Harper

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

New opportunities

He continued: "These departures provide great opportunities for other ambitious players. We are now actively advertising for a new principal euphonium and looking forward to the audition process."