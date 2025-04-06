                 

Report & Result: 2025 Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championship

Brass bands play important competitive role in Suduva with category victories for LT Brass, Brass Band Sklepucini and Brass Band Aukstyn.

lt bRASS
  LT Brass performed at the event's Gala Concert where it was presented with the Golden Bird Award

Sunday, 06 April 2025

        

The 25th Lithuanian Wind Orchestra Championships were recently held at the Marijampole Cultural Center in Suduva where over 1,000 performers from 32 ensembles from various areas of the country competed in five different categories of competition.

LT Brass win

The Lithuanian Brass Bands Association (LBBA) has been an integral part of the event since its inception, with its Category E Championship Section contest being won again by Brass LT, which comprises students and alumni of the Department of Wind and Percussion of the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre (LMTA) led by Remigijus Vilys.

The band is now looking forward to competing at the European Brass Band Championships in Stavanger where they will be conducted by Bjorn Breistein.

The award was announced at the end of the event's Gala Concert where the guest soloists was Belgian tenor horn star Tim de Maeseneer who accompanied by the band and guest conductor.

Bjorn Breistein (Norway) alongside soloists Liudas Mikalauskas, Egidijus Bavikinas, Assoc. Prof. Laimonas Masevicius, Ugnė Tamosietytė, Leonardas Butkus, Bernardas Butkus, Ricardas Jankelevicius, Martis Petkus, Kristijonas Sakalauskas and others.

Golden Bird

Brass LT was also presented with the prestigious 'Golden Bird' Award by the Lithuanian National Cultural Centre to mark their contest success. It was presented by the Director of the Lithuanian National Cultural Centre, Saulius Liausa to mark the quality of the band's artistic creativity and significance.

Brass LT was also presented with the prestigious 'Golden Bird' Award by the Lithuanian National Cultural Centre to mark their contest success4BR

Category victories

The winner of the Category D event for brass bands was Brass Band Sklepucini led by Vilmantas Vapsva, who will be representing the nation in the Premier Section of the European Youth Brass Band Championships in Stavanger in May.

The winner of Category C for brass bands was Brass Band Aukstyn led by Remigijus Vilys, who will represent the nation in the Development Section of the European Youth Championships in Stavanger.

They were also led by Dutch conductor Piet Visser who also celebrated 30 years of association with the development of Lithuanian banding this year.

        

