                 

*
banner

News

4BR Review podcast: Episode 3

The latest 4BR Review is now available with views and opinions to go with the recommendations of all things brass banding.

4BR Review
  The third episode of the 4BR Review is now out

Thursday, 10 April 2025

        

Welcome to the latest episode of the 4BR Podcast — where Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Chris Thomas to chat about what is, what has and what will be going on in the brass band world.

Views and opinions

There are views and opinions on events, topics and new releases with this episode looking back at the recent series of Area Championship contests to discuss some of the most pressing topics that arose from them.

We also chat about the music choices for the National Finals, the recent National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and review the latest CD releases from Peter Moore, David Childs, Hauts de France, Eland Silver and Black Dyke.

Recommendations

There are recommendations on concerts to try and get to hear live from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, books to source and LPs to find to add to your library.

To enjoy:


To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fXg47qygbI

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

4BR Review podcast: Episode 3

April 10 • The latest 4BR Review is now available with views and opinions to go with the recommendations of all things brass banding.

Video

Video promo training from BBE

April 10 • If you want to enhance your social media footprint then BBE is offering specialised help to make a big impression in time for Brass Band Week.

cONSTEST

Countdown to ConsTest in Birmingham

April 10 • There will be a full day of own-choice action to enjoy at the ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and at home, this weekend.

Italian Brass Band

Rome welcomes Childs

April 10 • The Black Dyke Director of Music enjoyed a warm welcome in Rome to work with the Italian Brass Band.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top