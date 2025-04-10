4BR Review podcast: Episode 3

The latest 4BR Review is now available with views and opinions to go with the recommendations of all things brass banding.

Welcome to the latest episode of the 4BR Podcast — where Editor Iwan Fox is joined by Chris Thomas to chat about what is, what has and what will be going on in the brass band world.

Views and opinions

There are views and opinions on events, topics and new releases with this episode looking back at the recent series of Area Championship contests to discuss some of the most pressing topics that arose from them.

We also chat about the music choices for the National Finals, the recent National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain and review the latest CD releases from Peter Moore, David Childs, Hauts de France, Eland Silver and Black Dyke.

Recommendations

There are recommendations on concerts to try and get to hear live from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, books to source and LPs to find to add to your library.

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fXg47qygbI