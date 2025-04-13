Fife entertainment festival returns

11 bands will provide the entertainment at the Fife Brass Band Festival later this month.

It has been confirmed that the annual Fife Brass Band Festival is to be held at Lochgelly Centre, Lochgelly, on Saturday April 26th

20 minute sets

The popular entertainment contest will kick off at 9.30am with the first of the 11 contenders taking to the stage with their 20-minute sets in their bid to impress music adjudicator Bryan Allen with Madelaine Baker and Jill Gillespie as entertainment judges. The compere for the day is Susan Chown.

There will be a wide variety of ensemble and individual awards to be won with the winner aaso heading home with £150 first prize in cash.

Tickets:

£10/£6 will be available on the day at the venue, or in advance, at

https://www.onfife.com/event/fife-brass-band-festival-l841/