Dutch tribute to Gregson at National Championships

The 2025 Dutch National Championships will feature five major compositions from the pen of Edward Gregson to honour his 80th birthday.

The organisers of the Dutch National Championships will pay tribute to composer Edward Gregson at its event in Utrecht later this year.

2025 marks the 80th birthday anniversary of the English composer, a year which has seen a major retrospective of works at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

It was also announced that his 'Dances & Arias' will be the test-piece for the Spring Festival Grand shield, whilst 'Symphony in two movements' will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall National Final, with 'Partita' played by the Fourth Section National finalists at Cheltenham.

Rococo lead

The 44th Dutch National Championships at TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht (31st October and 1st November) will feature his compositions in all five divisions of competition — headed by his 'Rococo Variations' in the elite level Championship Division.

His iconic 'Connotations' (1977) will face bands in the First Division, with the Second Division contenders faced with his popular 1973 work, 'The Plantagenets'. His 1986 composition 'Occasion' will test the bands in the Third Division, with one of his earliest works, 'Partita' (1971) the test for the bands in the Fourth Division.

Compositional giant

The selections were made by the Music Committee of the Repertoire Information Centre (RIC), with Chairperson of the NBK Foundation, Ale Nicolai, telling 4BR: "I'm very pleased that Edward Gregson will be at the heart of NBK 2025 — a true compositional giant of the brass band world.

The fact that all divisions will be working on one of his pieces says everything about his popularity across all levels. In honour of his 80th birthday, this is a tribute to one of the most important composers in brass band history.

Naturally, he will be our guest of honour during the weekend where we will celebrate his music in fitting style."

Thrilled

In response, Edward Gregson said: "I'm thrilled. It is a very special honour and one that I do not take lightly.

I've enjoyed a mutually satisfying relationship with Dutch bands for many years, culminating in the commission for the 1991 Championships with 'Of Men and Mountains' and then with the world premiere of 'The World Rejoicing' in 2021. The presentation to me of the BUMA International Brass Award also meant a great deal.

I send my best wishes to all the musicians who will participate at the Championships, and I look forward to being with them."

Set tests

Championship Division: Rococo Variations

First Division: Connotations

Second Division: The Plantagenets

Third Division: Occasion

Fourth Division: Partita

More information can be found at www.enbk.nl

