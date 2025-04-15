                 

National Youth Band attraction close to sell out

If you want to hear the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in concert this weekend you had better be quick.

NYBBGB
  The Easter Course is being led by Col David Barringer with guest soloist Isobel Daws

Tuesday, 15 April 2025

        

There are now only a very limited number of tickets left for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Easter Course Concert on Saturday 19th April.

Led by Guest Conductor David Barringer MVO MBE and featuring guest soloist Isobel Daws, the free concert takes place at Tidworth Garrison Theatre (St Andrews Rad, Tidworth. SP9 7EP) starting at 5.00pm.

Programme

The programme will include the world premiere of 'Echoes of Youth' written by Lance Corporal Ashley Marston of the British Army Brass Band, Philip Wilby's 'A Lowry Sketchbook' and Bramwell Tovey's 'Coventry Variations' as well as works by Dan Price and Christopher Bond amongst others. Isobel Daws will feature on 'Bluebells of Scotland' and 'Servant of Peace'.

Thrilled

A NYBBGB spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled by the response from people wishing to enjoy the music provided by our wonderful musicians.

The Easter Course has already been a great success with Colonel Barringer putting the players through their paces and with everyone looking forward to playing alongside Isobel.

There are less than 20 seats left though and would urge people to be quick if they want to come."

Tickets:

To book tickets go to:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2025/

4BR was informed that there are also only limited tickets now available for the NYBBGB concert with the British Army Brass Band at Halifax Minster on Saturday 26th April (2.00pm)

To book tickets go to:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-and-british-army-brass-band-joint-concert-2025/

        

