Report & Results: 2025 Swiss National Solo & Quartet Championship

Soprano player Louis Kroni is the new Swiss Solo Champion as 188 competitors take part in the 50th anniversary event in Bern.

The 50th Swiss National Solo & Quartet Championships recently took place over two days in Bern, where 188 musicians aged 7 to 59 competed in their bids to claim the various titles.

Held under the auspices of the Swiss Brass Band Association the four age categories feature both brass and percussion sections.

The adjudication panels of the preliminary rounds consisted of Kirsty Abbotts; Chris Binns; Tim De Maeseneer; Tormod Flaten; Simon Howell; Tom Hutchinson and Roger Webster (UK). The finals were judged by Philippe Bach; Domenico Catalano; Tim De Maeseneer; Russell Gray; Pascal Schafer and David Thornton.

Swiss Champion

The overall Swiss Solo Champion title was won by soprano cornet player Louis Kroni from Union Instrumentale Courroux and who plays for Ensemble de Cuivres Jurassien. His superb performance of 'Dark or Bright?' by Simon Nori gained 99 points out of 100 from the international jury.

He now follows in a prestigious line of champions which has included in recent years the likes of Gilles Rocha and Lionel Fumeaux, as well as hat-trick winners Vincent Bearpark, Jeremy Coquoz and Mathilde Roh.

The outstanding standard from the seven finalists from an initial preliminary field of 28 competitors, saw runner-up Claude Romailler (flugel) from Ancienne Cecilia Chaermignon awarded 98 points, with third placed Vincent Crausaz from Echo du Lac Rossens, in third, just a point behind.

Junior Champion

The new Junior Solo Champion is euphonium player Nathany Goumaz from Echo des Roches Chatonnaye who gave a thrilling performance of 'The Devil's Virtuosity' by Yvan Lager.

He finished a point ahead of the cornet duo of Julie Pralong from Echoe de la Dent-Blanche Les Hauderes and Simon Gabriel from Musikschule Oberengadin.

Former champions in this category (which saw 42 competitors) include Ludovic Neurohr, Anne Barras, William Birrer, and Damien Lagger.

Cadet winner

Young cornet star Arno Bard from Fanfare de Crissier claimed the Cadets Championship title with a breathtaking rendition of 'Myths and Legends' by Bertrand Moren. He finished ahead of fellow cornet player Lea Boulnoix from Lyre Conthey with trombonist Lionel Schnyder from Rontal BBMG Root, in third.

The category that started in 2006 has been a fertile proving ground for emerging talent with past winners such as Damien Lagger, Jeremy Coquez, Mathilde Roh and Gabriel Simon all going on to win further senior titles.

The category saw a total of 44 players take part in the preliminary round with seven going through to the final.

Under 13 Champion

12 year old cornet player Louis Bolis from Echo d'Orny Orsieres, was crowned U13 Solo Champion with a fantastic performance of Hohne's famous 'Slavische Fantasie'. He finished ahead of fine performances from cornet player Evan Vergeres from Concordia Vetroz and trombonist Noah Lagger from Liberte Salins.

The category was first held in 2021 and has quickly become a popular event, attracting 35 competitors for the preliminary round with seven going through to the final.

Quartet Champion

Three quartets took part in the Premier Category, each having to perform the set-work, 'Four of a Kind' by Cedric Vergeres.

The 1234 ensemble comprising Oriane Bruckel, Alena Imseng, Fabio Imsemg and Vincent Crausaz took the honours in commanding fashion ahead of VissoiF Quartett, and Tenues A.

In the separate Percussion categories the overall Champion was Mauro Wigger with his brilliant performance on the marimba.

Special recognition

Speaking to 4BR about the success of the 50th edition of the event, Cyril Perrenoud of the Swiss Brass Band Association said: "These prizes serve as a special recognition of the hard work and talent of the competitors.

The Cadet Solo Champion will be honoured with a dedicated solo composition written for them by Bertrand Moren. The other Swiss Solo Champions will receive invitations to perform as soloists with Brass Band Berner Oberland (Percussion), Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (Junior), and Brass Band Eglisau (U13)."

RNCM International Festival solo invitation

Cyril Perrenoud added: "As the overall champion, Louis Kroni 2025 will receive an invitation to perform as a guest soloist at the RNCM International Brass Festival 2026 in Manchester.

"The Swiss Brass Band Association is thrilled to accept the invitation for its Champion Soloist to perform at this world leading festival. We thank Dr David Thornton, Festival Director for his tremendous support and this excellent collaboration."

As the overall champion, Louis Kroni 2025 will receive an invitation to perform as a guest soloist at the RNCM International Brass Festival 2026 in Manchester SBBA

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:





Adult Category:



1. Louis Kroni: 99

2. Claude Romailler: 98

3. Vincent Crausaz 97

Junior Category:

1. Nathany Goumaz: 97

2. Julie Pralong: 96

3. Simon Gabriel: 95

Cadet Category:

1. Arno Bard: 98

2. Lea Bouinoix: 97

3. Lionel Schnyder 96

Under 13 Category:

1. Louis Bolis: 93

2. Evan Vergeres: 92

3. Noah Lagger: 91

Quartet:

1. 1234: 94

2. VissoiF Quartett: 89

3. Tenues A: 88