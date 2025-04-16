                 

Own-choice attractions at Buxton

There will be plenty of great own-choice music on show at the Buxton Brass Band Festival next month.

Buxton
  The popular contest takes place at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

The popular NWABBA Buxton Brass Band Festival will take place on Sunday 4th May at the Octagon Theatre at the town's Pavilion Gardens.

The own-choice format event starts at 10.00am with the Fourth Section, followed by the Third, Second and joint First/Championship Section. The adjudicator is the experienced Alan Widdop.

Wide variety

There will also be a wide variety of test-pieces performed with works from the pens of Eric Ball, Philip Sparke, Peter Graham, Stephen Bulla, Edward Gregson, Richard Grantham, Steven Ponsford, Kenneth Downie and Ray Steadman-Allen.

All day admission to the contest is £10 — wristbands can be purchased on the day of the contest.

Competing bands:


Championship/First Section:

Bedworth
Foss Dyke
Hebden Bridge
Skelmersdale
Whitworth
Wingates

Second Section:

Besses Boys
Carlton
Delph
Hawk Green
VBS Poynton

Third Section:

City of Wrexham
Dobcross Silver
Stalybridge

Fourth Section:

Blackley
Matlock
St John's Mossley

Featured works:


A Malvern Suite (Philip Sparke); Dances and Arias (Edward Gregson); The Essence of Time (Peter Graham); Hostile Skies (Richard Grantham); Images for Brass (Steven Bulla); Journey into Freedom (Eric Ball); The Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke); Music of a Legacy (Steven Ponsford); The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson); Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie); The Saga of Haaken the Good (Philip Sparke); Stantonbury Festival (Ray Steadman-Allen); Variations on Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson).

        

