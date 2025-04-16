Own-choice attractions at Buxton

The popular NWABBA Buxton Brass Band Festival will take place on Sunday 4th May at the Octagon Theatre at the town's Pavilion Gardens.
The own-choice format event starts at 10.00am with the Fourth Section, followed by the Third, Second and joint First/Championship Section. The adjudicator is the experienced Alan Widdop.
Wide variety
There will also be a wide variety of test-pieces performed with works from the pens of Eric Ball, Philip Sparke, Peter Graham, Stephen Bulla, Edward Gregson, Richard Grantham, Steven Ponsford, Kenneth Downie and Ray Steadman-Allen.
All day admission to the contest is £10 — wristbands can be purchased on the day of the contest.
Competing bands:
Championship/First Section:
Bedworth
Foss Dyke
Hebden Bridge
Skelmersdale
Whitworth
Wingates
Second Section:
Besses Boys
Carlton
Delph
Hawk Green
VBS Poynton
Third Section:
City of Wrexham
Dobcross Silver
Stalybridge
Fourth Section:
Blackley
Matlock
St John's Mossley
Featured works:
A Malvern Suite (Philip Sparke); Dances and Arias (Edward Gregson); The Essence of Time (Peter Graham); Hostile Skies (Richard Grantham); Images for Brass (Steven Bulla); Journey into Freedom (Eric Ball); The Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke); Music of a Legacy (Steven Ponsford); The Plantagenets (Edward Gregson); Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie); The Saga of Haaken the Good (Philip Sparke); Stantonbury Festival (Ray Steadman-Allen); Variations on Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson).