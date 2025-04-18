RNCM launches trio of creative partnerships

Students will be able to access schemes in opera, contemporary performance and classical music production and presenting thanks to new partnership links.

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) is launching three creative partnerships to support modern careers in the music industry.

It will work with English National Opera, BBC Radio 3, and the Manchester Collective in projects providing innovative opportunities for students and recent graduates to develop core skills in opera, contemporary performance, and broadcast media.

The 2025 schemes will form part of RNCM Innovate — the College's mission to define the future of music and provide access to a broad range of professions.

Schemes

The ENO 'Creative Incubator Scheme' will support early career artists to write new operas, bringing fresh voices and narratives to the artform.

Manchester Collective builds on its recent creative residency at the College. The one-year pathway will support postgraduate string students to take a holistic approach to contemporary performance, including composing new music to culminate in a public project with Manchester Collective.

A new collaboration with BBC Radio 3 at its base in Audio North, Salford, will demonstrate alternative career paths in classical music studio production and presenting experiences.

Privilege

Speaking about the partnerships, Deputy Principal (Performance & Programmes) Manus Carey told 4BR: 'It's a privilege to be able to work with three of the region's most important cultural organisations to offer students and alumni essential professional experiences.

We want our students to not just become fantastic, rounded, contemporary musicians, but to have great ideas about the future of the music world."

Support new artists

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of ENO said that they were "delighted to be partnering with RNCM to support new artists in the opera industry", whilst Gill Farrington, Head of BBC Audio North added that the partnership "strengthens our roots in Salford, working with students and graduates taking their first steps in the creative industries."

Linda Begbie, Chief Executive of Manchester Collective added their partnership made, "perfect sense for us to build something special with the RNCM and its students."