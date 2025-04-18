                 

*
banner

News

RNCM launches trio of creative partnerships

Students will be able to access schemes in opera, contemporary performance and classical music production and presenting thanks to new partnership links.

RNCMOpera
  The links offer exciting opportunities for students (Copyright image: Courtesy of Mark Allen)

Friday, 18 April 2025

        

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) is launching three creative partnerships to support modern careers in the music industry.

It will work with English National Opera, BBC Radio 3, and the Manchester Collective in projects providing innovative opportunities for students and recent graduates to develop core skills in opera, contemporary performance, and broadcast media.

The 2025 schemes will form part of RNCM Innovate — the College's mission to define the future of music and provide access to a broad range of professions.

Schemes

The ENO 'Creative Incubator Scheme' will support early career artists to write new operas, bringing fresh voices and narratives to the artform.

Manchester Collective builds on its recent creative residency at the College. The one-year pathway will support postgraduate string students to take a holistic approach to contemporary performance, including composing new music to culminate in a public project with Manchester Collective.

A new collaboration with BBC Radio 3 at its base in Audio North, Salford, will demonstrate alternative career paths in classical music studio production and presenting experiences.

Privilege

Speaking about the partnerships, Deputy Principal (Performance & Programmes) Manus Carey told 4BR: 'It's a privilege to be able to work with three of the region's most important cultural organisations to offer students and alumni essential professional experiences.

We want our students to not just become fantastic, rounded, contemporary musicians, but to have great ideas about the future of the music world."

We want our students to not just become fantastic, rounded, contemporary musicians, but to have great ideas about the future of the music worldManus Carey,RNCM

Support new artists

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of ENO said that they were "delighted to be partnering with RNCM to support new artists in the opera industry", whilst Gill Farrington, Head of BBC Audio North added that the partnership "strengthens our roots in Salford, working with students and graduates taking their first steps in the creative industries."

Linda Begbie, Chief Executive of Manchester Collective added their partnership made, "perfect sense for us to build something special with the RNCM and its students."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open ticket sale dates announced

April 18 • Tickets for the 171st British Open at Symphony Hall will go on sale from 15th May.

Denis Wick

Heros mouthpieces now available at euphoniumstore

April 18 • The trio of acclaimed Heros euphonium mouthpieces are now available through Steven Mead's euphoniumstore.net

RNCMOpera

RNCM launches trio of creative partnerships

April 18 • Students will be able to access schemes in opera, contemporary performance and classical music production and presenting thanks to new partnership links.

Riverside

Riverside youngsters go for gold

April 18 • There was plenty of medal winning musical talent on show at the recent Riverside Youth Band Solo Festival

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Sunday 27 April • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby In Ashfield NG17 8LA

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 18 • Wantage Concert Brass have a Bb BASS vacancy - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 18 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 18 • Wantage Band (championship section) are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join them from Sep 25. The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with Musical Director Chris King.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top