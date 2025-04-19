                 

Key changes boost Bugle Contest

The famous West of England Bandsmen's Festival has made a number of important changes as it looks towards its centenary.

Bandsmens
  The Festival will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026

Saturday, 19 April 2025

        

The famous West of England Bandsmen's Festival held in Bugle in Cornwall has announced a number of important updates for its 99th annual event, scheduled for Saturday, June 21st.

Key positions have also been filled within the organisation with Matthew Rowe taking over the Contest Promoter role with assistance from Danni Slater (Secretary); Barbara Barnes (Treasurer) and new committee members Rob Faro, Helen Hancock, Carol Stanlake and Shane Solomon.

Support

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We extend our sincere gratitude for the tremendous support received from the community, which has been instrumental in sustaining the contest."

Volunteers interested in supporting the festival are encouraged to contact Matthew at: promoter@buglebandcontest.co.uk.

He added: "As we prepare for the 99th West of England Bandsmen's Festival, and of course beginning preparations for our 100th anniversary in 2026, we remain committed to celebrating and advancing the brass band tradition.

We invite bands from across the region and beyond to participate in what promises to be another memorable event."

The adjudicator for the 2025 event will be the highly experienced Melvin White.

Non competitive section

In response to interest, it is launching a new Festival Showcase Section, a non-competitive category that welcomes unregistered, ungraded, and scratch bands to participate in a relaxed setting.

Participant bands up to 35 players will perform a 15-minute own-choice programme to receive constructive remarks from open adjudication earning Gold, Silver or Bronze certificates. The entry fee is £100.

Borrowed players

To enhance inclusivity and flexibility, bands will also be able to borrow up to five players for the contest, with one of these borrows permitted from a band registered one section above the competing band's registered section.

Youth bands entering the Youth Section may now include players under the age of 21, expanding opportunities for young musicians.

Music

Championship Section: A Tale As Yet Untold (Philip Sparke)
Melody: In Perfect Peace (Kenneth Downie)

First Section: The Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke)
March: Knight Templar (George Allan)

Second Section: Sword, Jewel and Mirror (Philip Harper)
March: Star Lake (Eric Ball)

Third Section: Own Choice Test Piece
Fourth Section: Own Choice Test Piece

Youth Section: Own Choice Programme
Training Section: Own Choice Programme
Festival Showcase Section: Own Choice Programme

For Further Information: www.buglebandcontest.co.uk

        

