Wobplay offers global opportunities at Euros

There will be plenty of advertising opportunities for businesses as part of the comprehensive weekend of live-broadcast action from the European Championships in Stavanger.

  There are packages to suit for all businesses

Saturday, 19 April 2025

        

The countdown has begun for the start of the 2025 European Brass Band Championships which take place in Stavanger.

With the main events over the weekend of the 9th — 11th May already sold out at Stavanger's outstanding Concert Hall, a worldwide audience can still enjoy the action thanks to the live broadcast provided by World of Brass through its Wobplay media platform.

Advertising opportunities

That also brings with it plenty of advertising opportunities to reach out to a global audience of customers too according to Clea Craig, who is leading the marketing and sales for World of Brass.

"There is always great interest in the European Championships across the world — and even more so this year with 28 different ensembles taking part in the main competitions.

It offers companies and businesses large and small the opportunity to reach out to customers and elevate the presence of their brand with the regular advertising breaks between performances.

Partnering with Wobplay enables us to offer a wide variety of packages to offer a strong presence throughout the weekend, so please get in touch to find out more."

Contact:

Clea Craig
wobmarketing@worldofbrass.com

Tel: 01933 441807

        

