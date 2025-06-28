                 

*
banner

News

Kirkby playathon helps raise funds for greater musical access

A fantastic 24 hour marathon of music making, including brass sound baths and a dawn chorus of bird song has raised funds to help make Kirkby Stephen Band's HQ fully accessible.

Kirkby
  Ice creams were on hand on teh hottest day of the year to keep players cool

Saturday, 28 June 2025

        

Players from Kirkby Stephen Silver Band have emerged triumphant after their 24-hour 'playathon' that helped raise funds to provide wheelchair friendly access to their rehearsal headquarters.

After a great deal of logistical and musical planning, the marathon session got underway on what was also the hottest day of the year.

Enjoyed

Spokesperson Raven Taylor told 4BR: "Any anxieties we had soon disappeared as we enjoyed ourselves from the off. Everyone played their part — from part swapping to shift swapping to get through."

The band started in 'full strength' mode before breaking into smaller ensembles to vary the workload and play the wide variety of repertoire that was chosen.

Beer and brass sound baths



There was also a pop up cafÃ© to entice listeners (as well as a bar thanks to MD Ian Simkins owning a brewery!), with plenty of holiday makers stopping by to find out more about the band and the ambition it has to turn their rehearsal HQ into a community music hub.

There were also special guests to help out too, with Hari Trivedi from Leicester leading a fantastic 'brass sound baths' where the players combined some of the lower brass instruments with his crystal singing bowls.

At 4.00am in the morning, baritone player and wildlife expert Andrew Ramsay scored a 'Dawn Chorus piece based on different bird calls — getting players to mimic the sounds4BR

Dawn Chorus

At 4.00am in the morning, baritone player and wildlife expert Andrew Ramsay scored a 'Dawn Chorus' piece based on different bird calls — getting players to mimic the sounds.

Raven added: "These were wonderful additions to a fantastic communal effort — one which was also great fun from start to finish, even if we were all a bit exhausted! The support from the local community, visitors, holiday makers and on-line friends pushed us on to the end.

We finished with a grand finale with all the band back together — tired, emotional and triumphant."

So far the initiative has raised over £2,000, with plans to try something 'very different' in the future to help meet the band's ambition.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Competiton

Conductors prepare to claim Final berths

June 28 • The semi-finalists at the Brass Band Conductors Association Conducting Competition will be looking to book their place in the final this evening in Halifax.

Mnozil Brass

Choir pews only for Mnozil

June 28 • If you want to see Mnozil Brass tonight in Birmingham then be prepared to sit in the choir.

Russell Gray

Gray Pops in to CBS news...

June 28 • Russell Gray recently appeared on Minnesota CBS News in the USA to give a plug for the start of the Minneapolis Pop Concert series he is leading.

Foden's Armagh

Foden's stars to lead in Armagh once again

June 28 • Players from Foden's Band will continue to help inspire players of all ages and abilities in Armagh in August.

What's on »

The Portsmouth Grammar School - Concert by The Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28 June • St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth PO15PA PO15PA

Petworth Town Band - Fete in the Park with Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Grounds of Petworth Park GU28 9LR

Petworth Town Band - Farnham Brass Band and Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Farnham Carnival

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Billingshurst Carnival

Sunday 29 June • Carnival through Billingshurst and concert at Recreation Ground RH14 9SX

Simon Langton Brass - Deal Memorial Bandstand

Sunday 29 June • The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DY CT14 7DY

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 26 • We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

June 25 • With a varied upcoming programme of events and following on from our successful "Musicals" concert and first ever trip to Saddleworth for Whit Friday, the band requires an Eb Bass player to join our group.

Alder Valley Brass

June 24 • As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top