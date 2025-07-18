                 

Scottish youth ready for music making and fun

170 youngsters will be heading to Strathallan to enjoy themselves on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland course.

NYBSS
  The course starts this weekend.

Friday, 18 July 2025

        

A week of learning, music making and fun is in store for 170 youngsters heading to Forgandenny in Perthshire for the start of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer course.

The week-long course at the Strathallan School will see players aged from 9 to 22, split into three bands — Children's, Reserve and Senior.

Packed days of music making will also be interspersed with plenty of outdoor and leisure activities — from movie nights and a ceilidh to the regular 'NYBBS Got Talent!' show, solo competitions and a silent disco.

Positive

Supporting the music and social activities is a dedicated volunteer team of 36 tutors, house and pastoral staff., with SBBA President Carrie Boax telling 4BR: "It's really uplifting to know that once again our musical directors, tutors and pastoral staff will make a positive difference to the musical journey of every student who attends our summer school and help them make memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."

Special guest

The special guest this year is composer and conductor Paul Lovatt-Cooper who will have a busy few days talking about his musical journey.

He will also participate in a Trinity Arts Awards scheme to enhance the young people's experiences and understanding of the arts, and will adjudicate the coveted Richard Evans Senior Solo competition.

Support and concerts

The NYBBS summer course is supported with funding from Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative, with the course ending with a special concert at Perth Concert Hall on Friday 25th July starting at 3.00pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at Ticket Source: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nybbs

        

