Entry packs ready for Welsh Open 2026

You will need to be quick off the mark on 1st August to claim your spot at the Welsh Open.

Welsh Open
  The popular event has 14 places up for grabs

Thursday, 24 July 2025

        

4BR has been informed that entry packs for bands wishing to compete in the 2026 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will be made available from Friday 1st August.

The 28th annual event will take place on Sunday, 22nd February 2026 with just 14 coveted spots for nationally graded Championship and First Section Band available.

British Open

The £1,000 first prize is accompanied by the South Wales Miners Challenge Cup, with the highest placed qualifying band receiving an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival Senior Trophy in Birmingham. There is also a generous and extensive list of prizes and awards.

Over subscribed

Contest Controller, Dean Evans told 4BR: "We are in the fortunate position of being over-subscribed each year thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, associates and the link the British Open Spring Festival.

Our special thanks go to Martin and Karyn Mortimer for allowing our contest to continue to be part of the British Open qualification ladder."

Once again, the event will be held at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Newport which offers excellent facilities for bands and audience alike.

Judge

It was also confirmed that the adjudicator will be Tom Davoren, who will fly in from his home in the USA. Tom has close affiliation with the contest having claimed victory four times as a conductor.

Entry packs

Entry packs will be made available from 1st August from: contestcontroller.welshopen@gmail.com

        

