Elland to host Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest

There is a great chance to showcase your talents in Elland later this year.

Elland Silver Band has announced that it will host its popular Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest on Saturday 4th October at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland (10.00am).

The adjudicators for the event will be Adams artists Glyn and Helen Williams.

Fantastic event

The competition in split into age related categories for Solos, Duets & Quartets with the opportunity to play with piano accompaniment or backing track, with event organiser Samantha Harrison telling 4BR: "It's a fantastic event for brass and percussion players to gain performance experience and to improve their own personal goals."

Warm up facilities are also available and all sections will be pre drawn. The closing date for entries is Friday 5th September.

Enter:

Entries can be placed at: www.ellandsilverband.co.uk/2025-slow-melody-duet-and-quartet-competition/