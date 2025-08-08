                 

Government announces extra money for music lessons

The Government's 'Building Creative Futures' aims to ensure children get opportunities to participate in the arts.

  The money is aimed at creating opportunities for all children to participate in the arts

Friday, 08 August 2025

        

The UK Government has announced £88 million of investment in youth services across the UK, including music lessons and other extra-curricular arts provisions.

Part of the Labour Government's 'Plan for Change' set of milestone commitments, the funding package aims to, "ensure that every child, no matter who they are, what their circumstances are or where they live, has the opportunity to participate in sports, arts, and other activities".

It comes after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy unveiled the £270 capital spending boost to the sector earlier this year aimed at keeping venues running.

Building Creative Futures

In a report on The Stage website, highlighting the announcement it said that the package, entitled Building Creative Futures, includes £22.5 million to be invested across three years in extra-curricular activities in up to 400 schools, including music lessons and art clubs.

£30.5 million will fund a programme dedicated to improving youth club infrastructure in areas with the highest levels of child poverty, as well as £8 million for a pilot Local Youth Transformation programme aimed at supporting local authorities to provide out-of-school activities for young people.

Duty to act

In announcing the funding, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "As a government, we have a duty to act on this worrying trend.

Today's investment is about offering a better alternative: transformative, real-world opportunities that will have an impact in communities across the country, so young people can discover something new, find their spark and develop the confidence and life skills that no algorithm can teach."

We know that strong local youth services are the bedrock of thriving communities that give our young people safe spaces to learn, grow and reach their potentialCulture Secretary, Lisa Nandy

Bedrock

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy added: "We know that strong local youth services are the bedrock of thriving communities that give our young people safe spaces to learn, grow and reach their potential."

        

