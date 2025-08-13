Wallace explores the mysteries of Gabrieli's Invisible Symphony

John Wallace is on the trail of an invisible symphony for brass...

Trumpet virtuoso John Wallace has just released his fifth 'Brass Matters' podcast.

This episode explores the intriguing question to whether or not Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli (1557-1612) wrote an 'Invisible Symphony' — his 'Canzoni et Sonata' (1615), and why his Wallace Collection wants to reinvent this and his other works for the 21st century.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eW98iNFjsI

It's all linked to the ensembles forthcoming appearance alongside the cooperation band at the Edinburgh Fringe at 8.00pm on Sunday 24th August at Stockbridge Parish Church (EH3 5BN).

Recordings

It's the latest exciting project to mark the ensemble's 40th Anniversary in 2026 — one which has already seen the release of a trio of recordings demonstrating its ongoing commitment to reach beyond traditional brass ensemble repertoire to break new ground.

These download issues are on the ensemble's in-house label available on all easily-accessible streaming platforms and as digital downloads.

https://thewallacecollectionshop.world/product-category/downloads/audio/