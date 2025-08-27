                 

Westwood takes baton at Enderby

Gareth Westwood is the new Musical Director of Enderby Band.

 

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

        

Enderby Band has confirmed the appointment of Gareth Westwood as their new Musical Director.

It completes the Championship Section band's 19-month search for a permanent appointment, with the experienced trombonist, composer and conductor taking on the role with immediate effect.

He will carry on his role as MD with Foss Dyke Band, whom he takes the First Section National Final in Cheltenham.

Thanks

Speaking about the appointment, Chairperson, Vikki Oates, said: "We are very grateful to all the conductors that have worked with the band in this process and to those who applied and auditioned. We are already enjoying working with Gareth as we enter the busy Autumn period.''

In response, Gareth said: "I'm delighted to take on this role with an excellent band that I've admired many years since moving to the Midlands. From the start, I've been impressed with the dedication and professionalism shown and I look forward to helping Enderby achieve its ambitions on the concert and contest platform.

The standard of players within the wider organisation, including the youth and concert bands is very impressive, and it's been a pleasure to see them join the senior band at rehearsals over the summer months."

Looking forward

He added: "I'm now looking forward to a busy autumn working with Enderby and Foss Dyke band. I'd like to extend my thanks to both groups of players and committees for their understanding and flexibility."

        

