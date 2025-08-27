Adams announce Jones addition to artist roster

Danny Jones, the solo euphonium player of Aldbourne Band has been signed to the artist roster of Adams Musical Instruments.

Having started his musical journey with Blackpool Brass, he currently performs as solo euphonium of West of England Area champion, Aldbourne Band and has previously enjoyed elite level tenures with Llwydcoed, Woodfalls and most recently with Cory, gaining a reputation as an outstanding soloist.

Regimental success

A graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD), Danny joined the British Army Band Tidworth where he won its Blue Riband Solo Competition. In 2023 he gained his FRSM in euphonium performance and now performs with The Regimental Band of The Royal Welsh alongside his top-flight banding commitments.

With Aldbourne's forthcoming appearance at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, Danny will perform there on an Adams E2-LT euphonium with trigger.

Brilliant

Speaking about his delight at becoming an Adams Artist and the instrument, he said: "From the first blow, I felt I had something special in my hands.

So many of even the smallest details are so well thought out to help produce a fantastic sound and brilliant intonation. It's a brilliant euphonium to perform on — from home practice to the best concert halls."

Great performer

In response, Ruud Corstjens, Marketing & Artist Relations told 4BR: "We warmly welcome Danny to Adams. Having another great performer join our roster reflects our ongoing commitment to making a mark in the brass scene."

To find out more about Adams Instruments, go to:



https://www.adams-music.com/en/adams/brass

