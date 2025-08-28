                 

Lawson ready to introduce debut release

New Zealand cornet star Kyle Lawson's first solo recording will soon be available to enjoy.

Kyle Lawson
  The debut recording will be released in the coming weeks.

Thursday, 28 August 2025

        

New Zealand cornet star Kyle Lawson is putting the final preparations in place for his forthcoming debut CD recording.

Widely acknowledged as one of the finest southern hemisphere cornet players of his generation, the former principal cornet player of Brighouse & Rastrick has been a member of the New Zealand Army Band since 2012, and is also a former New Zealand Cornet Champion.

Introduction

Entitled, 'Introduction', Kyle is joined by the critically acclaimed pianist Julia Cassels for a recital programme that includes works from classical and popular sources, from Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn, Piazzolla and Mendez, to well established brass composers such as John Golland, Goff Richards and Samuel Powell.

There is also a world premiere of 'Southern Stars' by Swiss composer Bertrand Moren.

Thrilled

Speaking to 4BR, Kyle said: "I'm thrilled to have finally recorded my first CD. The album represents who I am as a cornet player, while also offering a glimpse of what's to come. 'Introduction' is both a celebration of my journey so far and the start of a new chapter.

Recording this album is, in essence, a reflection of my deep love for the cornet, an instrument that has shaped my life."

It is hoped that 'Introduction' will be available from mid-September.

Track Listing:


1. Southern Stars (Bertrand Moren)
2. 12 Romances — Op 21, No. 7 (Sergei Rachmaninoff)
How fair this spot
3. Oblivion (Astor Piazzolla arr. Powell)
4-6. Violin Concerto in D Minor (Felix Mendelssohn)
i. Allegro
ii. Andante
iii. Allegro
7. Ballade (John Golland)
8. Dark Haired Marie (Goff Richards)
9. Chiapanecas (Rafael Mendez)
10. Milford (Samuel Powell)

        

