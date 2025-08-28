4BR Interview — Episode 5

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to conductor David Bremner to find out more about the the vibrant brass band landscape in the southern hemisphere.

Welcome to the latest edition of the 4BR Podcast Interview where 4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to leading musicians and personalities within and outside of the brass band world.

We catch up with David Bremner, Principal Trombone of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, a renowned soloist, educator and teacher, as well as the conductor driving the success of Wellington Brass Band, who recently claimed the New Zealand National Championship title for the 11th time in the last 12 contesting years.

Recently though he has been in Tonga leading their first National Youth Brass Band Course — a joyful musical experience in more ways than one.

David reflects on that experience and how brass band music making is becoming an important part of musical culture in the country. He also talks about how investment in youth has become the driving force behind the revitalisation of the New Zealand banding community.

To enjoy:



https://youtu.be/_AvmNElKDo4