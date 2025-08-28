Promotional code discount on Grand Tier tickets for British Open

All tickets in the Grand Tier section are now just £25.00 when you use the OPEN10 promotional code for the British Open.

With fewer than 50 premium priced tickets left up for grabs for the 2025 British Open Championship in at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 6th September, supporters can now use a special promotion code to gain a discount for seats in the auditorium's Grand Tier.

Premium seats

Tickets in the Choir and Circle section sold out weeks ago, and there are now just 2 tickets (side by side) left in the main central section of the ground floor stalls, and just over 40 tickets in the side seating plans.

In addition, there are just 6 tickets left in the Upper Circle.

Grand Tier seats

However, you can now purchase any seat in the Grand Tier with a special discount — ensuring that each ticket is just £25.00 in total.

All you have to do is go to B:Music website, click on the ticket you want in the Grand Tier and use the promotional code OPEN10 where indicated. The cost of your Grand Tier ticket will be just £25.00.

To purchase:



To purchase tickets go to: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/the-171st-british-open-brass-band-championship