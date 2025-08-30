Crofton to continue support for mental health awareness with new project

Yorkshire band takes a proactive approach to mental health wellbeing series of initiatives around their music making.

Crofton Silver Band has launched a new project focused on creating a more open, supportive, and mentally healthy culture within their banding community.

'To Be Continued' not only sees the Yorkshire band recognise the wider importance of mental wellbeing in music-making, but has seen them take a proactive approach to ensure all their members feel safe, valued, and supported.

Mental health leads

This has seen the appointment of dedicated mental health leads within the band, as well as the organisation partner with Mode For Brass to offer appropriate free mental health training through founder Tabby Kerwin, a leading advocate for mental wellbeing in the brass banding movement.

Tabby will visit the band to lead a rehearsal discussion, focusing on proactive mental health awareness and the power of community support in a musical setting.

Progressive

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "This progressive initiative reflects our belief that mental health isn't a one-time conversation — it's a continuous journey, and one that we're committed to embedding in our band culture.

It's not just about support during difficult times, but about fostering resilience, connection, and compassion all year round."

We're excited for the journey ahead and proud to be helping drive a positive change in brass banding. This is just the beginning of a journey to be continued Crofton Silver Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Music focus

They added: "As part of our commitment, the band's programme at the forthcoming Red Admiral Entertainment Contest will be focussed on our musical passion and commitment to storytelling around wellbeing and perseverance.

We're excited for the journey ahead and proud to be helping drive a positive change in brass banding. This is just the beginning of a journey to be continued."