                 

*
banner

News

Crofton to continue support for mental health awareness with new project

Yorkshire band takes a proactive approach to mental health wellbeing series of initiatives around their music making.

Mental Health
  Crofton Silver Band has taken a proactive approach to mental health

Saturday, 30 August 2025

        

Crofton Silver Band has launched a new project focused on creating a more open, supportive, and mentally healthy culture within their banding community.

'To Be Continued' not only sees the Yorkshire band recognise the wider importance of mental wellbeing in music-making, but has seen them take a proactive approach to ensure all their members feel safe, valued, and supported.

Mental health leads

This has seen the appointment of dedicated mental health leads within the band, as well as the organisation partner with Mode For Brass to offer appropriate free mental health training through founder Tabby Kerwin, a leading advocate for mental wellbeing in the brass banding movement.

Tabby will visit the band to lead a rehearsal discussion, focusing on proactive mental health awareness and the power of community support in a musical setting.

Progressive

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "This progressive initiative reflects our belief that mental health isn't a one-time conversation — it's a continuous journey, and one that we're committed to embedding in our band culture.

It's not just about support during difficult times, but about fostering resilience, connection, and compassion all year round."

We're excited for the journey ahead and proud to be helping drive a positive change in brass banding. This is just the beginning of a journey to be continuedCrofton Silver Band

Music focus

They added: "As part of our commitment, the band's programme at the forthcoming Red Admiral Entertainment Contest will be focussed on our musical passion and commitment to storytelling around wellbeing and perseverance.

We're excited for the journey ahead and proud to be helping drive a positive change in brass banding. This is just the beginning of a journey to be continued."

        

TAGS: Crofton Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

mORTIMER tROPHY

Mortimer Maestro Trophy ready for a new home

August 30 • For the 35th time this year a Mortimer Maestro Trophy will be presented to the conductor of the British Open Champion.

Mental Health

Crofton to continue support for mental health awareness with new project

August 30 • Yorkshire band takes a proactive approach to mental health wellbeing series of initiatives around their music making.

Brett Baker

Final touches in place for Baker heroics

August 30 • Brett Baker's latest solo CD release will be available at the Royal Albert Hall.

Brighouse

Brighouse to keep tradition going to the sound of dance

August 30 • Brighouse & Rastrick's famous massed band concerts keep going strong, thanks to shared values, an appreciation of dance music, and guest soloist Roger Webster.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Dobcross Silver Band - Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 31 August • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

August 30 • Our community based Stretford Band (Manchester) needs YOU! We are looking for enthusiastic bass, trombone and percussion players or any player who fancies a relaxed blow without the pressure of competition. No auditions. Good fun guaranteed. . .

Cambrian Brass

August 30 • New to Aberystwyth this September? Live in the Cambrian region and missing banding? Join us on Friday evenings and be part of a new, growing band with exciting plans for the year ahead!

Hathersage Band

August 28 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Jason M Smith


Band Trainer (Contest Preparation), Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top