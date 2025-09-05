Foss Dyke withdraws from Cheltenham

A shortage of players forces the Midlands First Section Area champion to withdraw from the National Final at Cheltenham next weekend.

Kapitol Promotions has confirmed that the Foss Dyke Band has withdrawn from competing at the forthcoming First Section National Final at Cheltenham.

Significant shortage

The Midlands Regional Champion contacted the contest organisers to confirm their decision on Wednesday 20th August, with Contest Secretary, Kate Sydney stating: "Unfortunately, we are facing a significant shortage of personnel, which has made it impossible for us to make up a full band. Additionally, the costs associated with hiring deps has become unmanageable for us at this time".

She continued: "We truly appreciate the opportunity to participate and the support you have provided us. We hope to compete again in the future under more favourable circumstances".

Contest rules

In accordance with the contest procedure, the next highest-placed band at the regional contest was invited to compete in their place. However, Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass, who were placed fourth at the Midlands First Section event were approached to participate but declined the invitation.

18 bands now compete for the First Section National title on Saturday 13 September at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse.