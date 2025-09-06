                 

*
banner

News

The Art of Banding comes to British Open...

A new project that aims to bring awareness of the passion of banding will be adding to increasing social media coverage at the British Open this year.

Art of Banfing
  The art of banding brings the passion of real banding people to the wider world (Copyright: Katy Bridgestock)

Saturday, 06 September 2025

        

Interest in the British Open Championships will be enhanced this year by the growing number of social media outlets that will bring their own views, opinions and predictions to their coverage of the event.

Art of Banding

One of those is 'Art of Banding', a new project that aims to cover the movement in words and pictures with an emphasis on community and raising awareness of banding culture to the wider world.

Liz Ely and Katy Bridgestock are two friends from Scotland with a shared interest in creative communities, niche hobbies and documentary photography.

Katy has worked on a variety of photo projects and was nominated for the 2025 Scottish Landscape Awards, whilst Liz is a writer and comedian, who grew up and played in brass bands as a youngster.

Together they aim to use their skills to share stories from the world of banding in a fun, creative way. Earlier this year they attended the Spring Festival in Blackpool and the Whit Marches, and this weekend they will be at the Open in Birmingham.

Passionate

Speaking to 4BR, Kay said: "My photography is very much centred on real people in the settings they feel most at home. I love to represent people doing the things they enjoy and are passionate about.

'Art of Banding' is the perfect project for me, because not only do I get to meet loads of interesting people engaged in a hobby that is both their passion and community, I'm also learning so much about brass band culture, a world I knew very little about.

My photography is very much centred on real people in the settings they feel most at home. I love to represent people doing the things they enjoy and are passionate aboutKaty Bridgestock

Bringing together

Liz shares her outlook. "My dad is a bander, and my grandad was an enthusiast, but I never really understood the appeal when I was growing up. Now that I am older I've become interested in the ways that art brings people together.

I think the brass banding movement has something special in this regard, and it deserves more attention. This project has been a lot of fun so far, as well as encouraging me to connect with my own roots'

Find out more

You can find their work online at @artofbanding on Instagram and www.artofbanding.substack.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band Supplies

Band Supplies at the British Open

September 6 • Go up and meet one of the best blokes in the banding business world and he will make sure you get all the help you need for the best deals.

4BR Review

Recap on the 4BR British Open preview

September 6 • If you missed the live broadcast British Open preview on 4BR then you can just click and enjoy it gain ahead of the action at Symphony Hall.

Mead

Why not be a judge at the Open this year?

September 6 • If you are following the 'Sar Crossed Lovers' action at Symphony Hall today, let us know who you think has won.

Sterling instruments

Sterling return at British Open Championship

September 6 • A well respected instrument brand will make a welcome return at the British Open this year.

What's on »

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

September 5 • We are looking for FLUGEL player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Rushden Town Band

September 2 • 2nd Trombone position has become vacant as current holder off to University. Rehearsals Mondays and Wednesday at Rushden Hall. RTB is a friendly 1st Section band who have recently come back from their second tour abroad and also released their first CD.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 2 • Are you moving to the West Midlands this autumn or possibly fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit an Eb bass and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top