Why not be a judge at the Open this year?

If you are following the 'Sar Crossed Lovers' action at Symphony Hall today, let us know who you think has won.

If you are following the action from the British Open this year either in the hall or at home or on your travels, why not let 4BR know who you think may walk away with the Gold Shield and the record first prize?

One opinion counts

Although the only decision that counts at the British Open is always that from the three adjudicators in the box in the hall, the opinions of those who have listened to the bands on 'Star Crossed Lovers' is also fascinating to hear.

So wherever you are, why not let 4BR know who you think will be crowned the 171st British Open Champion.

You can use any method that takes your fancy — including Steven Mead's criteria-based system that he will be using as part of the 4BR coverage of the event today.

You never know, you might just find you agree with Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst in the box... let alone 4BR.