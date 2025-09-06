                 

*
banner

News

Why not be a judge at the Open this year?

If you are following the 'Sar Crossed Lovers' action at Symphony Hall today, let us know who you think has won.

Mead
  You can use Steven Mead's system if you wish

Saturday, 06 September 2025

        

If you are following the action from the British Open this year either in the hall or at home or on your travels, why not let 4BR know who you think may walk away with the Gold Shield and the record first prize?

One opinion counts

Although the only decision that counts at the British Open is always that from the three adjudicators in the box in the hall, the opinions of those who have listened to the bands on 'Star Crossed Lovers' is also fascinating to hear.

So wherever you are, why not let 4BR know who you think will be crowned the 171st British Open Champion.

You can use any method that takes your fancy — including Steven Mead's criteria-based system that he will be using as part of the 4BR coverage of the event today.

You never know, you might just find you agree with Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst in the box... let alone 4BR.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band Supplies

Band Supplies at the British Open

September 6 • Go up and meet one of the best blokes in the banding business world and he will make sure you get all the help you need for the best deals.

4BR Review

Recap on the 4BR British Open preview

September 6 • If you missed the live broadcast British Open preview on 4BR then you can just click and enjoy it gain ahead of the action at Symphony Hall.

Mead

Why not be a judge at the Open this year?

September 6 • If you are following the 'Sar Crossed Lovers' action at Symphony Hall today, let us know who you think has won.

Sterling instruments

Sterling return at British Open Championship

September 6 • A well respected instrument brand will make a welcome return at the British Open this year.

What's on »

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

September 5 • We are looking for FLUGEL player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Rushden Town Band

September 2 • 2nd Trombone position has become vacant as current holder off to University. Rehearsals Mondays and Wednesday at Rushden Hall. RTB is a friendly 1st Section band who have recently come back from their second tour abroad and also released their first CD.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 2 • Are you moving to the West Midlands this autumn or possibly fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit an Eb bass and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top