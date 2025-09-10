                 

*
banner

News

Registration now open for Youth Championships

If you are a band or ensemble wishing to take part in a fantastic day of music making in Birmingham next year, then sign up now.

Youth Champs
  The National Youth Championships take place next March in Birmingham

Wednesday, 10 September 2025

        

Band registration is now open for bands and ensembles wishing to be part of the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

The 'Youth Champs' are taking place on Saturday 28th March 2026 at King Edward's School, Birmingham.

Great day

The fully inclusive event is open to youth bands and ensembles of all levels and regularly attracts over 1,200 young players in addition to a legion of supporters to enjoy a great day of both non-competitive and competitive music making.

The event comprises four sections: The non-competitive Showcase Section celebrates participation, creativity, and development, whilst the Performance Section, the first of three competitive events provides a supportive, low-pressure environment for bands new to contesting.

Non competitive and competitive

The Showcase Section is aimed at ambitious ensembles aspiring to the highest level which is the Blue Riband Championship Section spotlighting the very best in youth banding.

The highest placed English band will represent England at the 2027 European Brass Band Championships.

The Championship Section's set work is 'Neverland' by Christopher Bond. Commissioned and premiered by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 2013, it combines musical storytelling with the technical and expressive demands ideal for youth bands, and has also been performed as a Fourth Section Regional Championship test-piece.

Further information

Band entry fee is £100, or £50 for BBE Member bands.

Through BBE's Band Ticket Boost scheme, member bands can earn back their entry fee entirely by distributing audience tickets to their supporter network.

Registration is now open, and closes on Monday 1st December 2025.

Prospective participant bands can now download the Pre-Entry Pack, which gives an overview of how Youth Champs works and what to expect on the day.

Prospective participant bands can now download the Pre-Entry Pack, which gives an overview of how Youth Champs works and what to expect on the dayBBE

Registration packs

The pack and registration link can be found on BBE's Youth Champs information page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

Adjudicator applications for the contest remain open until 3rd October.
https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

For further questions, please contact the Youth Champs team at youthchamps@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBGB C

National Children's Band Summer Course concert to be broadcast

September 10 • You can sit back and enjoy the talents of the National Children's Band of Great Britain as their end of course concert from their recent Summer Course in to be broadcast on YouTube this Friday.

Cheltenham

Runners and riders confirmed for Cheltenham

September 10 • The official list of competing bands and their conductors for the 2025 Cheltenham National Finals has been released by Kapitol Promotions.

Linz

European Soloist Competition open for entries

September 10 • If you want to be crowned the 10th European Solo Champion then you need to submit a video entry to be considered for the trip to Linz in 2026.

Youth Champs

Registration now open for Youth Championships

September 10 • If you are a band or ensemble wishing to take part in a fantastic day of music making in Birmingham next year, then sign up now.

What's on »

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Vacancies »

Delph Band

September 9 • We are a friendly, hardworking North West 2nd Section band based in Saddleworth. Rehearsal nights are Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-10pm at Delph Band Club. We are currently looking to fill the following positions; Tutti Cornet, Percussion and Eb Bass.

Otley Brass Association

September 7 • Front Row Cornet. -. Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a 5th member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our newly appointed MD, Martyn Beecham

wantage silver band

September 6 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) have vacancies for a Bb BASS PLAYER and THIRD CORNET to complete their line up. Plenty of great concerts from now until Christmas with the Welsh Open, L&SC Area, British Open Grand Shield and Whit Friday in 2026.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top