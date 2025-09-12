Oldroyd Brassworks to sell Black Dyke instruments

Instruments performed on by members of Black Dyke Band will now be available to buy through Oldroyd Brassworks.

Official seller

As the official reseller agent, each instrument is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, ensuring its provenance and connection to the band's remarkable legacy. Opportunities are limited, and interest is expected to be high.

To enquire

To enquire about availability or to request a specific instrument, please contact directly at: www.brassworks.uk