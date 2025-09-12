                 

News

Oldroyd Brassworks to sell Black Dyke instruments

Instruments performed on by members of Black Dyke Band will now be available to buy through Oldroyd Brassworks.

  If you are interested in the instruments you need to contact Oldroyd Brassworks

Friday, 12 September 2025

        

Oldroyd Brassworks is offering brass band players the opportunity to purchase instruments recently performed on by members of the Black Dyke Band

Official seller

As the official reseller agent, each instrument is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, ensuring its provenance and connection to the band's remarkable legacy. Opportunities are limited, and interest is expected to be high.

To enquire

To enquire about availability or to request a specific instrument, please contact directly at: www.brassworks.uk

        

