Ev-entz to provide on-stage sponsorship and exclusive deals

The leading percussion hire and retailer will be giving a helping hand to performers on and off stage at Cheltenham this weekend.

Friday, 12 September 2025

        

Ev-entz Music, the leading supplier of brass and percussion instruments, is set to play a major role at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham this weekend.

On and off stage

The company, which provides stage equipment for major events in all musical genres throughout the UK, will not only have a trade stand but will also serve as the official on-stage percussion sponsor, providing all the instruments required for the bands in all four sections of competition.

In addition to supplying professional level instruments for the stage, Ev-entz Music is also offering a range of exclusive deals at its trade stand.

The backstage team including Steve and James will support all percussionists with their pre-contest instrument checks as well as when they return to perform, whilst Adrian, Billy, and Andrew will be at the stand to assist attendees.

Exclusive deals

Ev-entz is also the first retailer to carry the new Schlagkunst range of professional-grade stick bags and tour cases, which will be available.

Featured Offers:

Adams Percussion:

Limited stock of the 3.5-octave Soloist Pau Rosa Xylophone; 4.0-octave Soloist Pau Rosa Xylophone, and 4.3-octave Marimba Padouk bars will be available at a special Cheltenham price.

These instruments come with the Voyager frame and can be pre-ordered for November delivery.

Yamaha Stage Custom:

Get a special deal on the popular Yamaha Stage Custom drum shell pack in honey amber finish, available with or without hardware.

Premier and Pearl:

Find special pricing on an ex-hire Premier Genista shell pack and a second-hand Pearl marching bass drum. Deals are also on offer for Pearl hi-hat, stands, and straight cymbal stands.

Odyssey and Denis Wick:

Special offers on Odyssey brass instruments and Denis Wick accessories.

Bergerault:

Take advantage of an introductory price on a new Bergerault glockenspiel.

Hercules:

All Hercules products purchased at the show will receive an additional 10% off.

Schlagkunst:

Head to our stand to check out these exciting new stick bags and tour cases

Accessories:

A wide range of brass and percussion accessories will be available. Ev-entz music will be selling items at a special trade stand only price, making it an ideal opportunity for bands to upgrade their inventory.

Contact:


Phone: 01633 250062
Email: office@ev-entz.co.uk
Website: www.ev-entz.co.uk

        

